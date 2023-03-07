The wait is almost over, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves finally hits theaters later this month. It’s the blockbuster movie that table-top RPG fans have been waiting decades for. To celebrate the film’s upcoming release, a collection of character posters has been released, showing off our heroes and villains in epic style.

The first poster features the leader of the team of heroes and the film’s charismatic lead, Chris Pine as The Bard. On the poster, The Bard is seen surrounded by fire with some scary creatures looming behind him, but he doesn’t mind, he is standing very charmingly with his lute on his shoulder. The next one sees Michelle Rodriguez as The Barbarian, looking very ferocious on the battlefield as a dragon flies overhead. The third poster shows off Sophia Lillis as The Druid in a forest with the sun shining down on her as an owl bear roars in the background. The following poster gives a good look at Regé-Jean Page as The Paladin, who appears very stoic with his sword raised and ready for a fight. The last poster of our heroes gives the spotlight to Justice Smith as The Sorcerer, who is wielding his magic staff and readying a spell to help save the world.

The last two posters show off the villains our heroes must face off against. The first is Hugh Grant as The Rogue, seen holding up a crossbow with a stern look on his face while a mimic behind him. The final character poster showcases the “big bad” of the movie Daisy Head as The Wizard, dressed exactly how you’d imagine an evil wizard to look while she casts a spell with an angry monster behind her. All seven of these new posters do a great job of making the characters look epic. Serving to build up the already big hype for the film even more.

What is Honor Among Thieves About?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows a team of “unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.” The film will be bringing to life the iconic role-playing game that has been entertaining players for decades. Bringing all the monsters, magic, and hilarious fun that fans expect to the big screen. Along with the actors featured on the posters, the film will also star Chloe Coleman.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is directed by the duo of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley off a script they wrote with Michael Gilio based on a story by Gilio and Chris McKay. Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer serve on the film as producers. Meanwhile, executive producers include Denis L. Stewart, Goldstein, Daley, Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves comes to theaters on March 31. Below, check out all the new character posters below:

