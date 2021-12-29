When you first start out playing Dungeons and Dragons, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. There’s a number of reasons for that feeling; maybe you’re worried about roleplaying, maybe the combat system is confusing, or maybe you just aren’t sure what to expect going into your first session. Of course, that feeling only increases when trying to figure out what class to play and how to play it. There are twelve to choose from in Dungeons and Dragons’ fifth edition, and no matter what you choose, there’s going to be a learning curve. Some classes, though, are a little more manageable (and flexible) than others, so they tend to be a bit more welcoming for new players. Check out these five classes that are fairly user-friendly and let them aid you on your quest into learning the game!

RELATED: Get Your Swords Ready, Because 'Dungeons & Dragons' Has Finished Filming

1. Bard

Bard is quite possibly the best class for a beginner to play. It’s a magic-heavy class that doesn’t require the spell slot management of other magic classes, like Wizard or Warlock, and is also incredibly versatile. Bards can be healers, tanks, and everything in between depending on how they are built by the player. They’re also fantastic for newbies who are excited about the role-playing part of the game; there’s plenty of opportunities to talk out your actions! Plus, Bards have a tendency to be the center of attention, as they are performers at heart. They have abilities that are of great benefit to the party, like the use of Bardic Inspiration (which allows you to give an extra die to a chosen party member to use for rolls) and Song of Rest (which allows you and your party members to add an extra die to their hit points.) If you’re wanting a class that grants you a lot of wiggle room, Bard might be the one for you.

2. Cleric

Image via 20th Century Fox

Clerics are a good class for those who want both magic and attack power in addition to a good defense. They require just a bit more spell slot management than the Bard class, and because of their focus on skills involving wisdom and charisma, they’re great to have in a party because they can often act as informants and mediators. This also means they are great for people who love to roleplay; they offer plenty of opportunities for interactions both in and out of combat. They’re an incredibly versatile class in terms of what you can do with them. They can be healers, naturalists, war machines, or tricksters, depending on the deity they follow. They’re also awesome for dealing with the undead, and depending on the campaign you’re playing, that’s something you really, really want.

3. Barbarian

Image via Lionsgate

Barbarian is probably the class most people think of when they think about Dungeons and Dragons: beefy characters with huge muscles and weapons and tons of raw power and rage. This class is for people who love to be tanks, right in the center of the action, giving and receiving blows. They have high hit points, high defense, and high attack, and their skills in strength and constitution mean they’re athletic and less susceptible to things like poison (if your rolls are lucky, that is.) This is the perfect class for new players who are maybe a bit apprehensive about roleplaying; combat is mostly hack-and-slash, and outside of combat, a barbarian can be the “silent protector” character if desired. Barbarian is also a very well discussed class, so it’s easy to find tools to learn the class online, so newbies will never be at a loss if they need help.

4. Ranger

Image Via New Line Cinema

Ranger has kind of a bad reputation online for being an “underpowered” class. However, it’s simply not true. It’s a great class, especially for beginners who love everything about the Druid class but are turned off by how convoluted it seems and how much management it can require. Perfect for naturalists and animal lovers, the Ranger class mixes magic and archery and gives the player advantages in the terrain of their choice and the ability to connect with nature and even have an animal companion if they choose to. Rangers can be rather versatile depending on the situation they’re in, and they’re great for players that are eager to roleplay as well as those who are shyer. Don’t let the internet make you avoid this cool class; just make sure to discuss with your Dungeon Master to ensure you’re getting the most out of your Ranger!

5. Wizard

Image via Warner Bros.

Wizards are another class people usually think of when they think about Dungeons and Dragons. It’s a class full of powerful magic that will turn you into what is affectionately known as a glass cannon: a character that has incredible attack power, but is practically defenseless and easily taken out. Wizards are smart and wise characters typically that are well-versed in magic, history, religion, and the arcana, making them a great addition to any party. Wizard is an ideal class for players who don’t want to be up close and personal with the enemy, as most of their spells are ranged. They are also great for roleplayers of all types, especially if they’re a little reserved and trying to branch out; there’s tons of opportunity to describe awesome magical attacks and neat displays of knowledge. Plus, Wizards get Fireball. And you always want Fireball.

Justice Smith Calls Upcoming 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie "Action-Packed, Thrilling, Funny as Hell" Sounds like it passes its charisma check!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email