Dungeons and Dragons is rolling into homes this month with a new streaming channel of D&D programming. Dungeons and Dragons: Adventures is launching with three all-new original series and a variety of legacy D&D entertainment. Dungeons and Dragons: Adventures will be free with ads, and will be available on Amazon's Freevee and Plex; more platforms will be announced later.

It will launch with three all-new original series, which will debut new episodes twice weekly. Heroes’ Feast will air Mondays & Wednesdays at 9 PM Eastern & Pacific, Encounter Party will debut new episodes Tuesdays & Fridays at 9 PM Eastern & Pacific, and Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! will premiere Thursdays & Saturdays at 9 PM Eastern & Pacific. Encounter Party is produced and game-mastered by Brian David Judkins, who will guide six experienced tabletop RPG players (including The Walking Dead's Khary Payton) through a fantasy adventure in the Baldur's Gate setting over the course of twenty-two serialized episodes. Heroes' Feast is a cooking show; hosts "Chef Mike" Haracz and Sujata Day (Insecure) will prepare recipes from the official Dungeons and Dragons cookbook for a variety of guests, including Payton and Mystery Science Theater 3000 host Jonah Ray.

Who Will Face the Purple Worm?

Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! is a comedy game show in which celebrity guests and RPG notables are thrown into a game of D&D and pitted against various ravenous, unstoppable monsters. Hideous, hilarious character deaths inevitably ensue. Confirmed special guests/monster chow include Patton Oswalt, Wil Wheaton, Sean Gunn, Mica Burton, Kate Micucci, Deborah Ann Woll, Todd Stashwick, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Seth Green, and David Dastmalchian.

Image via Freevee

D&D: Adventures will also feature a preview week of classic D&D programming starting on November 8. This includes the fondly-remembered 1980s Dungeons and Dragons animated series, which ran for 27 episodes between 1983 and 1985, and got a nod in this year's Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. It will also feature a number of D&D liveplay web series, including Rivals of Waterdeep, High Rollers, DesiQuest, and more. There is no word on whether 2000's much-reviled live-action Dungeons and Dragons movie and its direct-to-video sequels will turn up.

Dungeons and Dragons: Adventures will launch the week of November 13, with a preview week of classic D&D programming airing the week of November 8. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! below.