The Big Picture Funko has released new Dungeons & Dragons Pops, including a 3-pack and a super-sized metallic platinum Bahamut.

The figures have a villainous appeal and are ready to face any party, making them a great addition for collectors and casual fans of the game.

The renewed interest in Dungeons & Dragons has been sparked by the recently released reboot movie, Honor Among Thieves, which introduces a new generation to its fantastical world.

Funko has unveiled new Dungeons & Dragons Pops which makes an invaluable addition to any collection. The toy maker released a D&D Vecna, Mind Flayer, and Demogorgon 3-Pop pack (not to be confused with the Stranger Things line) along with a super-sized metallic platinum Bahamut. The figures charged with menacing looks deliver a villainous appeal and are ready to face any party.

The three-pack contains Vecna and Mind Flayer Pops from previous releases with an all-new two-headed Demogorgon. The vinyl figures stand approximately 3.8 to 4.25 inches tall and come packaged in a display box. The fearsome final bosses make a great addition for collectors as well as for casual fans of the games. Similarly, the Bahamut figure stands approximately 4.85 inches tall and comes finished in metallic platinum and blue shades complete with yellow eyes.

The Renewed Interest in ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

The fantasy tabletop role-playing game has been entertaining fans since the 1970s and has inspired a plethora of movies, games, and TV series. The original adapted trilogy consisted of a feature film, a direct-to-TV second installment, and a direct-to-video third installment, however, the recently released reboot Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has not only renewed the interest of long-time fans but also gave a new generation a taste of its fantastical world.

The feature follows a rag-tag group of thieves that embark on a quest to retrieve a long-lost relic. However, their adventure goes awry when they run into the wrong people. The movie stars Chris Pine as a bard Edgin Darvis, Michelle Rodriguez as a barbarian Holga Kilgore, Regé-Jean Page as Xenk Yendar, Justice Smith as Simon Aumar, Sophia Lillis as Doric – a tiefling druid, and Hugh Grant as Forge Fitzwilliam, an ambitious con artist.

The feature is set in the Forgotten Realms campaign setting and showcases a completely new world. The heist comedy is directed by the duo of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Avid fans of the game, they also co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Gilio from a story by Chris McKay and Gilio to make the feature as source-accurate as they can. While Honor Among Thieves was widely appreciated by fans, it only brought modest returns at the box office.

The new Funko Pops are available for pre-order before their launch in the coming months. You can pre-order the Bahamut Funko Pop here and The Vecna, Mind Flayer, and Demogorgon 3-pack here and check them out below: