Paramount Pictures has released a new batch of character posters for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Based on the classic Hasbro role-playing game, the movie follows a charming thief (Chris Pine) and a band of unlikely adventurers as they undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. The film was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who previously helmed titles such as Game Night, Vacation, and were even attached to direct The Flash at one point, before being replaced by Andy Muschietti.

Honor Among Thieves recently released a featurette highlighting the creatures these brave heroes will face in the story, as they will have to go through dragons and trolls in order to get to their target. Michelle Rodriguez, who will also star in this summer's highly anticipated Fast X, is seen in the video talking about how Dungeons and Dragons is about "finding your own hero within". As every main character in the story will have their own definition of what eing a hero means, it'll be interesting to see just how far they will go to pull off the heist.

Collider's own Steve Weintraub talked with Pine and Hugh Grant about Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves recently. Pine mentioned that he enjoyed promoting the film in some of the world's biggest pop culture events, such as San Diego Comic-Con and CCXP in Brazil. The actor mentioned that he likes the fans' excitement over the project. Grant, on the other hand, said he really liked the movie's script because the gang is conformed by misfits, and not more traditionally heroic characters. "This little band of comrades, they're all a bit crap. You (Pine) are not great at being a bard." the actor said.

The Dungeons & Dragons Universe is Expanding

Paramount also announced last month that they are developing a television series based on the role-playing game for their streaming service, Paramount+. Rawson Marshall Thurber is attached to write and direct the first episode of the show, with another seven episodes already announced for the first season. For now, it is unclear if the new streaming series will be connected to Honor Among Thieves. The movie will be released in theaters on March 31.

You can check out the new character posters for the film below:

