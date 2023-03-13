A new clip from the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves showcases everything that the film has going for itself — offbeat humor, quest-based action, and large-scale visual effects. The clip was released in conjunction with tickets for the movie going on sale, ahead of its March 31 debut.

Paramount is betting big on Honor Among Thieves, which was given a premiere at the SXSW film festival, where it was received enthusiastically. Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, both of whom are known for their comedic work, Honor Among Thieves is billed as a fantasy heist film featuring a party comprising a bard named Edgin (Chris Pine), Holga the barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez), a sorcerer named Simon (Justice Smith), a paladin named Xenk (Regé-Jean Page), and a druid, Doric (Sophia Lillis). The film is based on the iconic tabletop role-playing game of the same name.

The over three-minute long new clip opens with Hugh Grant’s Lord of Neverwinter announcing a high-stakes game before an arena full of spectators. Different parties are elevated into the arena, which then transforms into a large maze. Magical creatures and cutthroat adversaries collide as Edgin’s party tries to find its way around the maze, locating valuable artifacts along the way. Doric, for instance, discovers a shiny sword that comes in handy later. But Holga isn’t as lucky when she opens a chest, and it goes full Monster Book of Monsters on her. Through the clip, you get a sense of Daley and Goldstein’s quirky world-building thanks to touches such as the Jell-O-like blob that traps a giant man at one point, and in the presentation of Grant’s charming rogue antagonist. The clip ends with Edgin literally cornered by two menacing creatures, with nowhere to turn.

Image via Paramount

On the heels of the film's successful SXSW premiere, Paramount also announced a handful of early fan screenings in an effort to sustain buzz—the studio likely knows that it has a winner on its hands. Collider will be hosting a screening in LA on March 16 followed by a Q&A with Daley and Goldstein. A national sneak preview will be held on March 26, followed by an early access fan event on March 29. Also starring Chloe Coleman and Daisy Head, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released in theaters on March 31. You can check out local listings near you and get tickets today. You can also watch the new clip here, and read the film’s official synopsis down below: