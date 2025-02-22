Despite the disastrous reception to the 2000 film that starred Jeremy Irons, Dungeons & Dragons is an extremely popular property that has spawned generations of fans. The tabletop gaming franchise has become so synonymous with the fantasy genre itself that any further adaptation of the universe faces the challenge of representing an experience that is uniquely tailored to each player. Although the universe that has been built over time has proven to be very dense, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves served as a terrific introduction to the franchise for new players that also left many Easter Eggs for lifelong fans. Filmmakers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein crafted the type of swashbuckling adventure that fans of The Princess Bride and Stardust have craved to see, as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has the makings of being a generational cult classic.

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Is a Great Fantasy Adventure