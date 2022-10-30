Hasbro is rolling the dice on a new product line to tie in with next year's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The just-announced Dicelings figures convert from an oversized twenty-sided die to an iconic Dungeons & Dragons monster and back.

Revealed on a Hasbro Pulse live-stream last night, the Dicelings have a suggested retail price of $13.99. Hasbro has unveiled four of the converting creatures; Rakor the Black Dragon, Themberchaud the Red Dragon, the White Owlbear, and the Beholder. The Owlbear and the dragons transform from die to creature in eight steps, while the Beholder is a touch simpler, only requiring six steps. The two dragons and the Owlbear will be featured in Honor Among Thieves, while the floating, many-eyed Beholder is only stated to be "inspired by Dungeons & Dragons", so viewers may need to rewatch Big Trouble in Little China to behold a cinematic Beholder. However, presumably due to their size and the addition of hinges and joints, Hasbro does not recommend you use them as dice for your next Dungeons & Dragons game. You probably don't want to throw them at the wall in frustration next time you roll a critical fail, anyway.

Hasbro has owned Dungeons & Dragons since acquiring its parent company, Wizards of the Coast, in 1999. With a new Dungeons & Dragons movie on the horizon, and with Dungeons & Dragons popping up everywhere in pop culture, from podcasts to Stranger Things, they have been ramping up their merchandising efforts for the long-running fantasy role-playing game. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, they announced a line of six-inch figures inspired by Honor Among Thieves and unveiled a fan-favorite Gelatinous Cube monster figure. They also recently announced a line of figures based on the fondly-remembered Dungeons & Dragons animated series, which ran for 27 episodes from 1983 to 1985.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: Hasbro Announces 'Dungeons & Dragon: Honor Among Thieves' Toy Line

Paramount's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be the second Dungeons & Dragons movie to hit theaters and the first since the critically and commercially unsuccessful Dungeons & Dragons from 2000. Directed by Game Night directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, it stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant, and will be released on March 3, 2023. A Dungeons & Dragons TV series is also in the works from Red Notice's Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Hasbro Pulse expects the Dicelings to ship in March 2023, just in time for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves to hit theaters; they can be pre-ordered now on HasbroPulse.com. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.