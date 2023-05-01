You'll finally be able to bring the adventure home, as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has set a release date for its home media debut. The adaptation of the popular role-playing game will be available for purchase from premium on-demand services on May 2, while the physical media release is set for May 30. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley directed the adaptation of the popular role-playing game, where a bizarre group of misfits must come together to save the world from the forces of evil. The heist comedy is really close to surpassing the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office.

In this fantasy adventure, Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine) used to be a peacekeeper for the world where the movie takes place, but he took some interesting choices in his life and decided to become a thief. Alongside Holga Kilgore (Michelle Rodriguez), he spends his time taking things that might be of value, completely disregarding the life he used to lead when he was a member of the Harpers. Unfortunately, the pair are captured during their most important mission yet, stealing the Table of Reawakening to bring Edgin's wife back to life. After plenty of time as a burglar, Edgin can't seem to crack this particular case.

The pair would spend two years in prison, while Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant) continued with his constant attempts at gaining power at the expense of others. When it's decided that they would be executed, Edgin and Holga escape, determined to fix their mistakes. They embark on a new quest with Simon Anuar (Justice Smith) by their side, gaining new artifacts to battle against evil and changing their perspective of the world around them in the process. Edgin is starting to notice that perhaps stealing wasn't the best way to spend his time.

Bonus Features Out of This World

Fans who purchase the film on Digital will have access to over an hour of thrilling bonus content taking them deeper into the world of the movie. Go inside the making of the film, featuring interviews with the cast of the adaptation, including Regé-Jean Page. Explore the universe, characters, magical creatures, fight sequences, and visual effects. Plus, laugh along with a gag reel and check out deleted & extended scenes not seen in the theatrical release. There will be something for everyone to enjoy in the catalog of content that details the making of the adaptation.

You can check out our chat with Pine and Grant for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves below before the movie is available for purchase: