Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.Part of what makes Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves so entertaining is that its core characters are such fun to watch. Chris Pine is using maximum amounts of charisma as protagonist Edgin Darvis while Michelle Rodriguez and Rege-Jean Page are incredibly memorable as reliable warriors among a motley group of comedic figures. But the standout of the main ensemble has to be a Tiefling druid by the name of Doric (Sophia Lillis). Gifted with shape-shifting abilities, Doric’s powers are incredibly cool to watch on-screen, but there’s so much more to the character than just the innate niftiness of Owlbears. Doric is just a fascinating character who, for a multitude of reasons, desperately needs her own spin-off.

Why Is Doric Such a Great Character in 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'?

While most of the lead characters of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves have long-standing quarrels or bonds with one another, Doric is a glaring exception to that phenomenon. Though she went on a handful of dates with confidence-deficient sorcerer Simon (Justice Smith), she's otherwise detached entirely from the main group. This instantly makes her an intriguing anomaly in the story, as she hints at the much broader world Honor Among Thieves inhabits. As Doric sticks around in the story, viewers learn that she was raised by wood elves, who dared to protect her when nobody else would. Being abandoned by everybody else and especially seeing what humans are doing to the woods her people call home have given Doric an immense hatred for humanity.

This complicated backstory punctuated by more than a pinch of tragedy isn’t lingered on during the runtime of Honor Among Thieves, but that’s partially what makes it so compelling. We get enough about Doric’s backstory to make it clear why she doesn’t initially get along with human characters like Darvis, but viewers can also entertain themselves by filling in the gaps of what led to Doric being the way she is. Plus, Doric’s outsider nature and contempt for the mayhem human beings can cause is bound to strike a chord with similarly outcast viewers. Heck, Doric’s status as a female-identifying redhead shapeshifter with a cynical attitude towards people alone is bound to make the character an immediate relatable favorite of certain trans viewers everywhere.

It's also cool that Doric is one of our youngest Honor Among Thieves characters (Lillis is a whopping seven years younger than Smith), yet isn't treated like either a kid sidekick or an overly-loud whipper-snapper who should learn some lessons from the adults. On the contrary, her backstory is depicted as the most harrowing. While the other Honor Among Thieves main characters have sad backstories punctuated by screw-ups and personal failings, Doric is somebody who started life abandoned and now watches as the only home she's ever known is torn apart. She's given real gravitas here, and the underlying point behind her character is that somebody this young shouldn't have to either feel so lonely or fight this hard just to exist (hey, another element that'll resonate with trans viewers!). It's a great detail that isn't harped on in the Honor Among Thieves screenplay, but subtly suggests how much fondness this script has for the character. Such fondness turns out to be deeply infectious.

Plus, Doric’s shapeshifting abilities give her some of the most exciting moments in all of Honor Among Thieves, including a big showy set-piece told in what’s meant to look like one unbroken shot where our hero transforms into various animals while trying to evade villains. It’s a gloriously fun sequence that delightfully leans into all of Doric's unique abilities and makes it immediately apparent why having her gifts could be exciting (though also more than a tad stressful!). The willingness of Honor Among Thieves to concede several memorable action beats over to Doric’s shapeshifting gifts, including the final blow against the feature’s primary antagonist, just hammers home how much fun she is as a character. In fact, by the end, Doric has proven so engaging on several levels that it’s clear she needs her own solo project to headline.

The Practical Reasons Doric Is Most Suited for a 'Dungeons & Dragons' Spin-off

The creative reasons are the most important factors to consider when figuring out whether or not Doric deserves a solo spin-off adventure, and there are certainly plenty of those in play when it comes to this member of the Honor Among Thieves main cast. However, there are also practical reasons for why this character would be so ripe for a spin-off above her co-stars. For one thing, Sophia Lillis is an actor who doesn’t have any other major franchise commitments, in comparison to Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Pine who have separate major sagas they’re contractually obligated to show up in. While other Honor Among Thieves actors may not have the time or energy to show up in a spin-off, Lillis, who doesn’t have other TV or superhero movie commitments to juggle, has the space to anchor a separate adventure.

Meanwhile, Doric having a more open-ended backstory and personal life compared to the other lead characters (we only see the treetops she calls home briefly) means there’s a lot of room for artists involved in a spin-off to put their own spin on the character. They wouldn’t be just confined to the visual aesthetics and character details established within Honor Among Thieves. Instead, that feature could be used as a jumping-off point for fresh new storytelling that keeps taking Doric and her world into exciting new directions. Compare that to someone like Simon, who has an ancestor show up in Honor Among Thieves while his exploits before the main story are briefly seen on-screen in a prologue.

Plus, Doric being explicitly a non-human (the only main Honor Among Thieves character who's entirely not a human being) offers up an opportunity for a spin-off to focus on a whole gaggle of characters who are totally unlike the protagonists of Honor Among Thieves. Doric and her anti-human tendencies ensure that she wouldn’t just be hanging out with other human beings all the time when she’s not with the heroes of Honor Among Thieves. Focusing on a gaggle of assorted fantastical beings would give a Doric spin-off something discernibly different to offer compared to the human-heavy movie she originated from. Any way you look at Doric, the notion of her getting a spin-off sounds like an amazing idea.

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Left Us Wanting Even More Doric

Arguably most importantly, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves often left viewers (or maybe just me!) yearning for even more Doric. With so many people to juggle, not everybody in this movie’s cast was going to get equal amounts of screentime. This means that, for extended stretches of screentime, Doric is absent from the feature while other supporting characters like Simon take center stage. This isn’t an entirely bad thing, but it does mean Doric can fade into the background for certain sequences. As she stands there with her tail whipping back and forth armed with the acting chops of Sophia Lillis, one yearns for Doric to get even more to do.

Luckily, Honor Among Thieves does find standout sequences for Doric to anchor, but the film as a whole leaves you wanting even more from its most compelling figure. No wonder a Doric spin-off sounds like such a good idea then. Rather than just be an overdose on a character or ingredient already too abundant in the original feature, a Doric spin-off would give audiences more of what they love and were craving for. The creative team behind this live-action Dungeons & Dragons franchise needs to let Doric shapeshift into a leading lady in a spin-off for her next outing!

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is playing in theaters now.