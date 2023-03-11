The long-awaited adaptation movie for tabletop adventure game Dungeons and Dragons is finally on its way to the big screen. The movie adaptation titled Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will premiere in theaters on March 31 with the promise of its all-star cast and an assembly of magical creatures to keep audiences entertained. With critics already describing the movie as an action-packed, funny and chaotic experience, fans can’t wait for its release, and from the look of things, it seems Paramount Pictures can’t wait to bring it either.

Just a day after partnering with Collider for a free early screening event for fans on Thursday, March 16, in Los Angeles, the studio has announced another special gift for viewers in form of an exclusive early screening available to Amazon Prime members in the United States. The early screening will only be available for a day, two weeks before the worldwide release in theaters.

Amazon Prime members in the United States can buy tickets to join the adventure on Sunday, March 19. The one-day screening will take place at 2:00pm local time at participating theaters nationwide. The early screening is the gift that keeps giving as it makes room for family and friends of Amazon Prime members. The special ticket sale now available on Amazon allows Prime members to buy up to ten tickets to enjoy the exclusive access with friends and family members.

Image via Paramount

Of the early screenings, Chris Aronson, Paramount Pictures President of Domestic said:

“We know that Prime members love watching spirited, adventurous stories as much as we love bringing them to audiences. We can’t wait to give Prime members an early look at this epic quest.”

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows a group of thieves, led by a charming bard Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine). The group is made of motley band of flawed characters who rally together to undertake an epic heist of a lost relic, but things don’t go as planned when they run afoul with the wrong people. Along with Pine, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Chloe Coleman, Sophia Lillis, and Daisy Head. The tabletop game adaptation is written, directed, and executive produced by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will screen exclusively for Amazon Prime members on March 19. Tickets are now on sale on Amazon. Check out the trailer below: