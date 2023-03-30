Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.After over twenty years after Dungeons & Dragons fans everywhere were dejected by the 2000 adaptation of the massively popular tabletop role-playing game (despite a scene-chewing Jeremy Irons' best efforts), dedicated followers have finally gotten their wish for a spectacular big-budget live-action feature film with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Game Night directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein have handcrafted a massively entertaining adventure into the Forgotten Realms, entirely filled with all manner of action, adventure, and comedy. Having a star-studded cast consisting of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and more also helps, as the characters in this story are just as if not more engaging than the story they inhabit.

In fact, the characters, world-building, and plot are so well done that a sequel to the already heavily praised film seems practically guaranteed. However, only time will tell, and we'll likely have a better sense of where the franchise stands once the film's box office returns are in. That being said, the door for a sequel certainly seems open, as there are quite a few outstanding plot threads in Honor Among Thieves. With the rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most movies (even non-superhero films like this one is) feature at least one end-credits scene to set up what's to come. As those who sat through the first round of credits in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves know, there is a mid-credits in the film. Does the sequence mean anything for the franchise's future? Read below to find out.

Reviving the Warriors of the Elk Tribe

Image via Paramount Pictures

In short, the mid-credits scene largely stands on its own as a funny nod to an earlier sequence in the film. Before diving into the end-credits sequence itself, here's a recap of the standout cemetery scene.After assembling his ragtag team of thieves, consisting of the fearsome barbarian Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), the awkward mage Simon (Justice Smith), and the freedom-fighting druid Doric (Sophia Lillis), Edgin the charismatic bard (Chris Pine) begins workshopping his epic heist. The crew hopes to rob their traitorous companion Forge (Hugh Grant), the new lord of Neverwinter who holds in his possession endless riches, a tablet capable of reviving Edgin's murdered wife, and even Edgin's own teenage daughter, Kira (Chloe Coleman). Reclaiming all these things for themselves is much easier said than done as the fortress is virtually impenetrable, and the vault that supposedly houses the riches inside the castle is even more so.

Needing a plan and needing one fast, Simon brings up a long-lost artifact that is capable of nullifying even the most powerful spells. That miraculous artifact is the Helmet of Disjunction, but the only issue is that it was lost many years ago during the Battle of the Evermoors. Anyone who was a part of that battle is now dead, but luckily, Simon has himself another way of figuring out what they know. After going to a cemetery in the Evermoors and digging up a body, Simon uses a device known as a Deathly Token. The Deathly Token allows someone to revive a mostly intact corpse, allowing the token holder to ask the corpse five questions. After the five questions are asked, the revived zombie will become an empty husk once again, with future resurrections becoming impossible.

The party is able to successfully resurrect a body to ask some questions, but it doesn't exactly go great. See, the corpse they revived took the rules of the Deathly Token quite literally and would answer every question he heard regardless of if Edgin was asking him specifically. Thankfully they are in a cemetery and there's no shortage of dead Elk Tribe bodies there who were at the historic battle, and they're able to resurrect a couple more to get a better idea of where the Helmet of Disjunction is. As we see through first-hand accounts of the corpses and accompanying flashbacks, the Elk Tribe were hoping to protect the Helm from the Cult of the Dragon - a classic villainous faction from Dungeons & Dragons mythology. The Battle of the Evermoors was a victory for the Cult but a massacre for the Elk Tribe, as most were demolished by the Cult's deadly Black Dragon, whose acid breath granted them a most painful death.

Eventually, the Helm landed in the possession of Elk Tribesman Ven Salafin (Paul Lancaster), who is the last body that the group questions. Ven almost escaped the battle before getting mortally wounded, the Helmet of Disjunction still in his possession. As he lay there dying, Ven came face-to-face with Xenk (Regé-Jean Page), a Thayan paladin whose legendary deeds of heroism and kindness are known across the land. Xenk comforts Ven as he ultimately succumbs to his wounds, promising the warrior that he'll find a safe place to hide the Helmet. Thus, the team has their answer, and while Edgin doesn't think there's such a thing as a good-hearted Thayan, he's the only one who can help them. The crew then departs, but they were so caught up in the answer to where the Helmet is that they left Ven there, still undead because they didn't ask him five questions.

Ven is Still (Un)Dead

Image via Paramount Pictures

About an hour and a half or so later, we see that Ven is still sitting up straight days later, not able to return to the afterlife after being brought back by Edgin and the game. In theory, this is a simple fix, as all anyone would have to do to return Ven to his eternal slumber would be to ask him a couple of more mundane questions, just like the rest of the bodies that the party revived. However, as we now know through the party's encounter with Intellect Devourers, they're not the most intelligent heroes in the Forgotten Realms, and they merely forgot to send Ven back to the land of the dead. Since everyone around Ven at the cemetery is dead, who knows how long it will be until he's finally able to answer some questions and go back to sleep?

