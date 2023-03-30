Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The most pressing questions left after the rather fun fantasy romp that is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves don’t surround its plot, themes, or world-building, as these are all quite straightforward. However, there is an emotional journey that it takes us on and results in a conclusion where a significant death is reversed that is worth breaking down. It serves as a conclusion that caps off the growth of its central character and sets up more potential adventures to come. Before we get to that, there is one additional question that is still left lingering which is of the utmost importance to address right away. Specifically, is Chris Pine now in contention to be the best of all the Hollywood actors who share his name? We think yes as his charm as the bard Edgin who leads a merry band of thieves is what sells the whole thing. Getting into the journey they all go on, it culminates in a conclusion where he must also let go of his past in order to move into the future. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to spoil absolutely everything in the movie from start to finish. You’ve been warned.

As some brief context, the film follows the aforementioned Edgin who finds himself locked away with his fellow thief Holga (Michelle Rodriguez) in an icy prison after a job goes awry. Even when they manage to escape, they discover the whole reason they were there is because they were betrayed by someone they once counted as a friend. The selfish Forge (Hugh Grant) sold them out to the mysterious sorceress Sofina who is intending to use dark magic to build an army of undead soldiers. You know, typical end-of-the-world stakes. On top of preventing this, there are also personal stakes for Edgin. His daughter Kira (Chloe Coleman) is currently being held by Forge who has manipulated her into believing her father does not care about her. Thus, Edgin will have to work with Holga, the clumsy magician Simon (Justice Smith), the shapeshifting outcast Doric (Sophia Lillis), and the skilled warrior Xenk (Regé-Jean Page) to set things right. It takes a long journey, a bit of scheming, and scrappy fighting, though they manage to put a stop to Sofina’s schemes by pummeling her into the ground.

Unfortunately for the group, they did not realize that Holga had sustained a fatal wound. With all her friends gathered around her, it seems as though she is gone for good. That would be the case if this wasn’t a magical world where the group had managed to pick up a special item that would allow people to be brought back from the dead. The complication to it is that Edgin had intended to use the magic to bring back his wife who had died because of a selfish mistake he made many years ago. This was going to be his chance to bring her back and repair the family that had been ripped from him. While he is grappling with this conundrum, a flashback reminds us that he did have a family. Sure, it wasn’t the one he imagined, but it was a family that Holga was a part of more than anything. She had helped him to raise Kira and was there every step of the way when he was in over his head. It was Holga who saved him on more than one occasion and, while it is still painful to do so, Edgin decides he must now let this past go.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein on D&D Lore & the Hardest VFX Shot

The Real Treasure Were The Friends We Made Along The Way

While he had been clinging to this dream of bringing his departed wife back, Edgin decides it cannot come at the expense of Holga after all that they have been through together. When he subsequently brings her back, she is stunned at her resurrection. She proclaims that this magic should not have been wasted on her, but she still embraces the people that she thought she would never see again. After that, everything more or less works itself out. Forge is captured by Xenk as he tries to escape and is then sent to the same prison that we had seen at the beginning of the film. His pleas for clemency go ignored, a humorous callback to the opening scene we got with Edgin and Holga. Though things got pretty dire there for a moment, all is now right with the world. At least, until there is another potential adventure for the characters to take on. More than just saving the day, the most important aspect was how they banded together and used all their respective skills to look out for each other in the finale.

In particular, Edgin actually made a plan that worked and also helped him to come to terms with all he had been carrying with up until now. While the film never took itself too seriously, the confrontation with the reality that Holga could die brought into focus what it was that mattered in the here and now. He still cracked plenty of jokes, but that was not something Edgin had been fully ready to face until this moment. For every dead corpse that was used as a gag, the prospect of seeing the lifeless body of his closest companion was too much for him to just put behind him with a snarky remark. It was in his realization that he had to let go of the past in order to build a future for him, his daughter, and all their friends where this ending all hit home. It was a silly journey, but this conclusion made it a sweet one at the same time.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is in theaters now.