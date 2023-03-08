With the release of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves just a few short weeks away, Paramount Pictures has unveiled a new featurette introducing the movie's "rogues' gallery of unlikely heroes." Characters spotlighted in the featurette include the bard, Edgin (Chris Pine); the barbarian, Holga (Michelle Rodriguez); the sorcerer, Simon (Justice Smith); the druid, Doric (Sophia Lillis); the paladin, Xenk (Regé-Jean Page); the red wizard, Sofina (Daisy Head); and the rogue, Forge (Hugh Grant, charmingly menacing theaters as an antagonist for the second time this month, after Guy Ritchie's Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre).

Per the official plot synopsis, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows "a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers [who] undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, whose last offering was, appropriately, the 2018 comedy Game Night. In a recent interview with Collider editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub, Page and Smith praised the duo's work on D&D, with Smith asserting that "they managed to make a film that didn't take itself too seriously, but still had weight and wasn't cynical." Page elaborated: "They have a huge amount of love for the world, and yet they're not afraid of earnestness and being able to be funny without having some kind of victim butt of the joke. Being able to be funny while still being earnest, while still caring about the world, caring about the characters, [and] caring about that in a very straightforward way is a skill that not a lot of writers or filmmakers have."

Image via Paramount

RELATED: New 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Character Posters Show Off the Stars in Epic Style

Daley and Goldstein co-wrote screenplay for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves with Michael Gilio. (Chris McKay, director of The Tomorrow War and the upcoming horror comedy Renfield, also shares a "story by" credit.) It was produced by Brian Goldner (Snake Eyes), Jeremy Latcham (Bad Times at the El Royale) and Nick Meyer (Atomic Blonde). It marks the first time the iconic tabletop RPG has been adapted for the big screen since 2000's poorly-received Dungeons & Dragons, which starred Jeremy Irons and Marlon Wayans.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters on March 31. Check out the new featurette below: