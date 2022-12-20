The holiday season is here, and it seems the cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves knows how to celebrate it right. Today, on the film’s Instagram page, a humorous featurette was posted showing the star celebrating the holidays or, as they call it, the “Hugh-lidays.”

The video starts with stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis sitting around together holding wrapped presents. The cast explains that their co-star Hugh Grant was nice enough to get them all gifts. They unwrap the presents to reveal that Grant got everyone an action figure of his character from the upcoming movie. The cast then shares a good laugh.

This move from Grant is perfectly in line with his character from the movie. As seen in the trailers, his character has a visible smarmy charm to him. Additionally, his character is a rogue. Anyone who has played DnD before will tell you the rogue character archetype is definitely the most likely to have that level of narcissism. It’s nice for the fans to see that even the marketing for the movie is capturing the feeling of actually playing Dungeons & Dragons with your friends.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows a team of adventurers and thieves who must embark on a quest to save the world after accidentally releasing a great evil. The movie is based on the iconic table-top role-playing that allows plays to play as characters completely of their own creation. The film also stars Chloe Coleman and Daisy Head.

The movie is directed by the team of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The directing pair previously directed the comedy Game Night together. Goldstein and Daley also wrote the film with Michael Gilio from a story written by Chris McKay and Gilio. The movie is produced by Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, and Nick Meyer. Executive producers include Denis L. Stewart, Goldstein, Daley, Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters exclusively on March 31, 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the upcoming film. Check out the featurette and the film’s official plot synopsis below: