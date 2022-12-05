With love for Dungeons and Dragons at an all-time high — perhaps the highest since its inception thanks to Stranger Things and the rise of TTRPG actual play series' like Critical Role & Dimension 20 — Paramount is seizing every opportunity to hype fans up for the upcoming D&D movie, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

In the new featurette, we get a behind-the-scenes look at how Paramount is bringing the beloved tabletop game to the big screen. The footage features insight from the whole cast on how each of the members of this adventuring party filled with misfits is set to go on their own heroes journey. We also get our first real look at some of the D&D creatures that will be featured in the movie including dragons, trolls, owlbears, and even a mimic.

The film follows an adventuring party made up (obviously) of thieves, who “helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing.” Now in order to save the world the merry band of misfits must steal the item back and right their wrongs on the adventure of a lifetime. Writer and director John Francis Daley has confirmed that Honor Among Thieves will be filled to the brim with D&D spells, tropes, and fun easter eggs. Meanwhile, star Chris Pine has described the movie as a cross between Game of Thrones, Princess Bride, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and everyone’s favorite 80’s classic, The Goonies — which is a combination I personally can’t wait to see.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, and Michelle Rodriguez Talk 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' at SDCC

Who is in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

In addition to Pine, who plays the leader of the adventuring party, a bard named Elgin, Honor Among Thieves also stars Hugh Grant as a rogue named Forge Fletcher. Grant’s character is described as an antagonist for the group, though it’s unclear if he’s the “wrong person” they stole the “wrong thing” for — in the featurette, he does say that he's not quite as evil as the red witch. Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez is set to play Holga, a barbarian who, if the trailers we’ve seen so far are any indication, is caught in a love triangle between Pine’s Elgin and a paladin named Xenk played by none other than Bridgerton’s Season 1 heartthrob Regé-Jean Page.

Sophia Lillis, who played Beverly Marsh in both installments of the most recent film adaptation of Stephen King’s IT, joins the party as a tiefling druid named Doric. In the trailer, you might have spotted Lillis transforming into the legendary druid beast: an Owl Bear. Justice Smith (Jurassic World Dominion) will be playing a sorcerer named Simon. Rounding out the cast are Jason Wong, Daisy Head, Chloe Coleman, and Sophia Eleni.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to roll initiative on the big screen on March 31, 2023. You can watch the new featurette down below.