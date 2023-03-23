Just a little over a week ahead of its wide theatrical release, the final trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been released and has ramped up the action to all-new heights! The film which is based on the iconic table-top role-playing game is set to be a campaign to remember when it arrives on March 31.

The new trailer sees our band of misfit party members out on their journey to stop the Red Wizards by stealing a powerful relic that they need for their plans of world domination (a relic that they helped steal to begin with but no need to get into the details). The team consists of Chris Pine as the Bard, Michelle Rodriguez as the Barbarian, Regé-Jean Page as the Paladin, Justice Smith as the Sorcerer, Sophia Lillis as the Druid, Daisy Head as the Wizard, and Hugh Grant as the Rouge. The new trailer sees the cast once again going through the fantasy world and getting into battles and hijinks with many references and appearances that will make and D&D fan happy!

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley serve as the directors of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and have since signed a first-look deal with Paramount after showcasing their talents with the film. The duo adapted a screenplay penned by Michael Gilio, who is also given a story credit alongside Chris McKay. In addition to starring in the film, Goldstein, Daley, Pine all serve as executive producers alongside Denis L. Stewart, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian. Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer serve on the film as producers. The previously mentioned Paramount Pictures produced the film.

Image via Paramount

What Are People Saying About Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was among the films and series to premiere at the opening night of SXSW 2023 in Austin, Texas, back on March 10, kicking off the entire multi-day event. The audience in attendance came away with a largely positive reaction to the new fantasy adventure. Collider's own Steven Weintraub gave the film a strong recommendation on Twitter, saying that the film is "super fun, *very* funny, and loaded with action set pieces that are both inventive, well staged and look great." The film currently sits at a Critic Score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 59 reviews. There is a special early screening for Amazon Prime members, as well as sneak previews on March 26, and an early access fan event on March 29.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates in the lead-up to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ release on March 31. You can check out the upcoming fantasy epic's final trailer as well as its official synopsis below: