Get ready to roll a 20 because Collider is gearing up for our next early screening event! On March 16 at 6:30pm, we’re teaming up with Paramount to offer fans in the Los Angeles area the chance to see Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, starring Chris Pine and tons more, two weeks before this adventure hits theaters on March 31!

Collider is also excited to announce that co-writers and directors, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein – the guys behind Game Night – will be joining us for a Q&A to talk all things dragons, dungeons, honor, and thieves. In an interview with the duo at CCXP in Brazil last year, they discussed working closely with Wizards on the Coast, setting the stage for more to come, and packing Honor Among Thieves full of Easter eggs and ‘80s nostalgia.

So how do you get a hold of tickets and experience it all in the cinema, with the creators, two weeks ahead of everyone else? Email us at thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Dungeons & Dragons!” In the body of your email, please include your full name and if you’d like to bring a guest. Again, the event takes place in Los Angles on Thursday, March 16, at 6:30pm. We’ll contact the people that won free tickets a few days before the screening with more details.

Meet the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Party

Much like your typical campaign, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows a motley crew of characters who are deeply flawed and possess a rich sense of adventure. Pine stars as Edgin, a charming bard who rallies this unlikely group of heroes together to right some wrongs… that he committed. Alongside his friend Holga, the badass barbarian played by Michelle Rodriguez, their mission is aided by Simon the sorcerer (Justice Smith), Doric the druid (Sophia Lillis), and Xenk, the uppity Paladin (Regé-Jean Page) in a deadly showdown against a powerful evil.

Honor Among Thieves also stars Hugh Grant as Forge, the slippery rogue, Chloe Coleman, and Daisy Head as Sofina the ruthless Red Wizard. For even more lore, check out author Jaleigh Johnson’s prequel novel, Dungeons & Dragons: The Road to Neverwinter before our early screening to come prepped for the Q&A.

Get your entry in soon! Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is going to kick off a great year of exciting new blockbusters and you could win a chance to see it two weeks ahead of its premiere! Check out the trailer below: