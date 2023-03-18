It is time to join the call to adventure, as Funko just revealed their collection related to the upcoming fantasy blockbuster film, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Based on the classic tabletop game, the movie will follow a team of misfits as they try to correct a terrible mistake they've made. If they are unsuccessful in their quest, life as they know it will be over, and an evil villain could take over their world. Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the movie will focus on its light-hearted humor and spectacle, aiming to be a fun ride for die-hard fans, as well as for people who aren't familiar with the game.

Chris Pine stars as Edgin Darvis, a bard and a former member of the Harpers. Darvis will serve as the leader of the team, after they steal an ancient artifact that falls into the wrong hands. When they realize they might've just sent their world straight to its premature demise, the team must go back, retrieve the artifact and stop Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant) from using it for nefarious purposes. Darvis will be joined by Holga Kilgore (Michelle Rodriguez), a barbarian who was exiled from the Uthgardt Elk Tribe. Her fighting skills and resilience allows Kilgore to be one of the most resourceful members of the crew.

Who Will Be Included in the Funko Collection?

All the movie's key players will get their own figure, each standing approximately 4.1 inches tall. Alongside figures of Pine and Rodriguez's characters, fans of the film will be able to acquire Funko Pops based on Simon Aumar (Justice Smith), the magic sorcerer who will help the crew with all of their problems related to wizardry. Doric, the druid played by Sophia Lilis, will also get a figurine of her own, completing the set's own version of the chaotic team. And, of course, what kind of heroes would they be without their villain? Even Hugh Grant's Forge Fitzwilliam can be acquired through the collection, so you can recreate the upcoming adventure in the comfort of your own home.

Image via Paramount

Excitement for the film is palpable as promotion amps up ahead of domestic release. In a newly released clip, Kilgore can be seen with her hands trapped within a device, while Darvis helps her to come up with a plan in order to remove the contraption. Before they can free the barbarian from her problem, a henchman appears and tries to take them down. Surprising everyone around her, Kilgore is able to fight off the villain with her hands tied, displaying her impressive combat abilities. The fearless hero is ready for anything, and fans won't have to wait long to see what happens next, as the movie nears its March 31 release date at a fast pace.

check out the full trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves below, before the movie comes to theatres on March 31: