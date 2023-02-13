After various setbacks and years of delay, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is finally coming to the big screen, boasting an ensemble cast, including Chris Pine, who described the film as a little Princess Bride with a dash of Holy Grail and a small amount of Goonies on the side. With cast, posters, trailers, and other details now available, Empire has also released an exclusive image of the "Team of Thieves," who appears to be off on a new and exciting adventure.

Based on the commercially successful tabletop role-playing game "Dungeons & Dragons," the team consists of Pine as Edgin, Michelle Rodriguez as Holga, Justice Smith as Simon, Regé-Jean Page as Xenk, and Sophia Lillis as Doric. Although the new image does not show off Xenk banding with the team, the image hints at what's about to happen, with Doric looking in a particular direction, seemingly anticipating chaos. In Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a strange crew pulls off a daring heist to steal a priceless artifact. However, when they come into contact with the wrong people, things quickly get out of hand.

Honor Among Thieves Hopes to Finally Deliver a Top-Tier D&D Movie

The 2001 adaptation titled Dungeons and Dragons received a negative audience rating and a 10% Rotten Tomatoes score, falling short of the game's level of success and popularity. The 2005 and 2012 adaptations, Wrath of the Dragon God and The Book of Vile Darkness, experienced the same fate. But although the latest attempt to adapt the popular fantasy game to the big screen has met with legal disputes and year-long delays, Honor Among Thieves is anticipated to be a box office hit, with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley at the helm. Besides directing the upcoming fantasy adventure feature, the two also wrote the screenplay alongside Michael Gilio. Goldstein and Daley also directed the 2018 dark comedy film Game Night, apart from writing the script for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Honor Among Thieves also boasts a star-studded cast, with Pine, who has acted in several critically acclaimed films, playing the lead role. Joining him are Rodriguez, who is known for playing Letty in the Fast and Furious franchise, and Smith, who—still in the early years of his career—also has a handful of impressive acting experiences under his belt, including Every Day, Detective Pikachu, All the Bright Places, and the two Jurassic World installments. Completing the team of thieves are Page, whom viewers may recognize as Simon Basset from Bridgerton, and Lillis, who has appeared in Sharp Objects and the two film adaptations of Stephen King's horror novel, It.

The rest of the cast includes Hugh Grant as Forge, Jason Wong as Dralas, Sophia Eleni as Valxina Tabaxi, Bryan Larkin as Chancellor Norixius, and Kenneth Collard as Din Caldwell. So with big names involved in the film, Honor Among Thieves appears to be an adaptation that will match the success of the game it was based on.

Players prepare to roll for initiative when the film hits theaters on March 31, 2023. Until then, you can watch the trailer and read the official synopsis below.