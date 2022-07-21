Fans of the most popular fantasy tabletop RPG can’t wait to see their favorite classes brought to life on the big screen in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. But it seems like fans on the first day of San Diego Comic-Con, July 21, have gotten an exclusive first look at the cast fully geared up for adventure as well as an intimidating foe that they may find on their journey! Collider’s own Steve Weintraub attended this year’s convention and recorded some of what he saw at the D&D booth.

An Entertainment One and Sweetpea Entertainment production, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was directed and co-written by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. From the little that has been revealed of the movie’s plot, we know that, in good ol’D&D fashion, a crew of adventurers is assembled in order to pull off a robbery. Starring as part of the main cast are Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Hugh Grant.

A massive panoramic screen undoubtedly draws passersby's attention to the D&D booth. The scene depicts a somber cave, a dungeon if you like, and therein resides a fearsome dragon, with glowing red eyes. As the dragon’s face appears on the screen it is accompanied by smoke effects. It is not yet clear whether this particular dragon will be a star in the film, we will have to wait and see when the expected trailer is released this weekend.

The images of the cast in character make it obvious to D&D players which class each of them is portraying. Hugh Grant looks wealthy and aristocratic as Forge Fletcher, who does not look like your typical rogue but the symbol next to the actor’s name clearly signifies which class he belongs to. Fletcher is reportedly the main villain the crew will have to face.

There’s no mistaking that Chris Pine is playing a bard as he is shown holding a lute and clearly rocking on. He also seems to be wearing a simple leather outfit appropriate to the class. Michelle Rodriguez's “rage face” and get-up are clear evidence that she’s portraying an ax-wielding barbarian. Regé-Jean Page's gilded armor and poise make him look like an incredibly fitting paladin. Wearing no armor and wielding a staff, Justice Smith looks undeniably like he has the Armor Class of sorcerer. Looking sort of like a Black Widow from the forest, Sophia Lillis’ cute little horns give away that she’s a druid.

After being delayed multiple times, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is scheduled to premiere on March 3, 2023. Check out the videos below: