In case you haven’t been following today’s SDCC news, you’ll be glad to know that we got some major updates from highly anticipated live action adaptation Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Aside from a poster that showed the main cast’s silhouettes against a stylized dragon backdrop, Paramount also provided some first-look images that provide a glimpse into the main cast in character – something fans of the franchise had been dying to see. The epic adventure follows a group of friends that prides themselves on being extremely good thieves, and it is slated to premiere in early 2023.

The images from the trailer showcase Chris Pine (Star Trek trilogy), Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), a buffed up Michelle Rodriguez (Fast and Furious franchise), Justice Smith (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu), Sophia Lillis (It: Chapter Two), and Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) all in character and ready to deal with the consequences of their actions. In the case of Pine’s band of thieves, they inadvertently helped steal a powerful artifact that ends up in the wrong hands.

Also revealed by the images is the epic scale of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which is a gift to every geek out there who’s been expecting a decent, big-budget adventure for their favorite stories for a long time. As the trailer underscores, the movie will be a fun and action-packed adventure that mixes humor and bets high on the chemistry between its cast members in order to hopefully kickstart a new franchise.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who have got the fun and excellent pacing down by previously co-directing Vacation and Game Night. The duo co-writes the screenplay with Michael Gilio, who penned Kwik Stop and is attached to write sci-fi movie The Raven. The story is based on the legendary and world-famous role-playing game which inspired the production of a film series in the early aughts and an animated TV series which became infamous for not having an ending.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premieres in theaters on March 2023. You can check out the images below:

