The iconic monsters of Dungeons & Dragons are getting some love ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves later this year. WizKids, a company well-known for their high-quality miniatures and sets for tabletop gaming, revealed a set of figures to tie in with the film's release including the Owlbear, Gelatinous Cube, Mimic, Displacer Beast, and a mystery creature. In addition, they've also joined forces with Kidrobot to adapt the film's monsters into plush form featuring the four beasts mentioned above as well as Themberchaud the Red Dragon.

Fans might recognize the creatures included in the miniature set from the trailer, though they also rank as some of the most recognizable from the pantheon of terrifying monsters in the classic tabletop RPG. Sophia Lillis's Tiefling character shapeshifts into the fearsome yet cuddly Owlbear while the rest of the beasts directly oppose Chris Pine and his band of thieves. Each miniature is sculpted in terrifying detail, showing every aspect of the mimic's terrifying maw and the bodies decomposing inside the cube. It'll set you back $39.99 to pick up the set, though they're also pre-painted, so they're ready to go for your latest tabletop gaming session.

If you're interested in decidedly cuter and more cuddly versions of these beasts, Kidrobot's Phunny Plush designs are far more tame than their trailer and miniature counterparts. Gone is the ferocious look of the feline Displacer Beast, for example, as it instead turns into an adorable fanged, tentacle-bearing kitten with a little red collar and tag. The Cube and Mimic both have glow-in-the-dark features as well, though the Cube especially stands out as you can see bones glowing from inside the pouty gelatinous creature. There's also an opening in the back of the Cube allowing you to customize it with whatever bones and other accessories you see fit.

Thanks to its size, glow-in-the-dark features, and set of bones and weapons, the Cube runs the highest of the new plushies at $42.99. The mimic and the chunky 13-inch Themberchaud plush, meanwhile, will set you back $36.99 each while the Displacer Beast and Owlbear come in at a significantly cheaper $16.99.

When Can You See Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in Theaters?

Honor Among Thieves will follow a star-studded group featuring Pine and Lillis alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant in an epic adventure set up to deliver both action and laughs. Hailing from Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, it follows Pine's charming thief alongside his gang of adventurers as they heist a powerful relic for the wrong person. Thrust into the role of unlikely heroes, they venture forth facing down dungeons and terrifying beasts alike to right their wrongs and save the world.

Pre-orders are up on both WizKids' and Kidrobot's sites right now for the merchandise line, which you can check out below. You can also see these monsters in action when Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves releases on March 31 or check out the trailer below to catch an early glimpse.