Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.Barbarians in Dungeons & Dragons are known for being physically imposing bruisers with immense strength and resilience. But that character description doesn't stop Michelle Rodriguez from embodying the role with multidimensionality, making Holga the Barbarian one of the best parts of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Holga, the most combat savvy warrior of the party, is portrayed with immense strength but equally immense kindness and love that makes her a standout role in a film that's already overflowing with memorable and endearing characters. Michelle Rodriguez truly thrives in this role, displaying a softer side not often seen in the roles she's associated with, demonstrating kindness and comfort despite the physically imposing brawn and weaponry of her character.

Holga's Narrative in 'Dungeons & Dragons' Is Centered on Family and Kinship

Since Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is based on a Tabletop Role-Playing Game (TTRPG) where each character class tends to have their unique strengths and designated duties, the blueprint for Holga appeared pretty straightforward. The role of a Barbarian in D&D is to be a tanky fighter who is able to take hits for her party members and dish back as much hurt to their opponents, and Holga does this better than anyone else in the film. She does all the fighting that Edgin (Chris Pine) cannot, helping to take down dozens of guards in their escape while he clumsily takes down a single opponent. Her fight choreography is top-notch, and Rodriguez embraces the physicality of the role with intense focus and dedication that is impossible to miss in her action sequences. However, Rodriguez's portrayal of Holga stretches beyond the basic outline of what a Barbarian should be. Instead, she is a walking juxtaposition who is both incredibly brutal, while also being the most nurturing and kind member of the adventuring party.

Despite the character's emphasis on fighting, Holga's narrative arc throughout the film is heavily focused on her tribe, family, and connection. Her primary conflicts that brought her to the film were the loss of her tribe and her former lover. She lost the connection to her tribe because she had fallen in love with a halfling, and was therefore shunned from her community. And if those woes were not enough, Holga and her lover would separate as well, leaving her without the connections that she valued so deeply. The absence of these familial bonds are at the root of her character, acting as her driving motivations for her future actions and the reasons why she fights to protect her found family so intensely.

Holga Shares Kindness Through Her Strength

Perhaps the greatest demonstration of kindness that Holga exhibits is her ability to be kind despite the loss of her previous relationships. Holga enters the lives of Edgin and his daughter Kira (Chloe Coleman), and swiftly becomes a grounding, motherly presence in their lives. Though she and Edgin's relationship is never romantic, she nonetheless acts as a mother for Kira, who no longer has her own. She picks up the slack while Edgin is in mourning and being a bit of a bum father, making sure to nurture and comfort Kira while also teaching her how to be strong. Rodriguez is able to subvert all expectations about what Holga is supposed to be. She isn't just a straightforward, one-dimensional fighter, but is able to display deep emotions and connections with other characters.

The displays of Holga's softer side are made all the more impactful because of Rodriguez's phenomenal acting. She remains consistent in her portrayal, never appearing out-of-character in these moments of softness. When she acts as a mother to Kira, she does so in an empowering fashion. Holga doesn't overly baby Kira, instead giving her trust and encouraging her to be strong in her own way. She imparts her with an Amulet of Invisibility, a necessary tool that helps Kira be more than just a passive bystander to the party, while also keeping her safe. And that just further highlights the excellence of Holga's kindness. She encourages her adoptive family to be their best. It is her presence and words that keep Edgin on the right track. It is her trust in the group that provides Doric (Sophia Lillis) and Simon (Justice Smith) with enough stability that they are willing to embark on such a dangerous adventure. Holga isn't kind and weak, she is kind and strong. Her fighting ability makes her powerful enough to protect her friends and family, but her desire to provide safety to those she cares about is just as much a strength as her physicality.

Michelle Rodriguez's Holga Reminds Us That Softness Doesn't Equal Weakness

The great duality of Holga makes her one of the best characters in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Whereas other characters might be written as solely kind or powerful, she is able to be both without compromising either. Even as the most intimidating member of the group, she never hesitates to ground and nurture those in need. Holga proves that softness doesn't equal weakness, and that kindness is just as much a strength as axe-wielding proficiency. Throughout the film, her gentle moments are some of her most impactful and critical to the group's success. At the conclusion of the party's final brawl against the evil Red Wizard, Holga makes the ultimate sacrifice to protect her family before passing away. And here, at the moment that it appears she has lost her community yet again, the rewards of her consistent kindness and stability are fully reaped. Though Edgin had spent the entire film trying to bring his wife back from the dead, this moment at the film's conclusion solidified Holga's importance to him, Kira, and the rest of the party. Kira's connection to Holga as a mother figure proved to be equally important as her relationship with her birth father. She had never lost faith in Holga, even as she had questions and mistrust against her father. That depth of trust and connection was made possible because of Holga's simultaneous kindness and strength, proving just how important and multidimensional the party's barbarian truly is.

