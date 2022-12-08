A new poster for the Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley-directed action-adventure film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been revealed. The movie, set to premiere in March next year, is based on HASBRO’s classic role playing game.

The new poster for the upcoming 2023 film showcases the lead characters. Assembled in a circle, viewers see the cast looking down at the camera, each appearing to wear medieval-like ensemble except for Chris Pine (Don't Worry Darling), who has a leading role in the film. In the poster, Pine is holding a lute, which is very fitting for his role as Elgin, a bard. Similarly, the rest of the main cast all hold an object showcasing their role in the team. Michelle Rodriguez (The Fast and the Furious), who plays a Barbarian character by the name of Holga, wields an ax whilst showing off an arm tattoo, whilst Sophia Lillis (Sharp Objects) sports a pointed tail for her role as a tiefling druid named Doric. Hugh Grant (Bridget Jones), as the aristocratic rogue Forge Fletcher, dons a gold-patterned jacket, whilst Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) both hold a magical staff and long wooden sword for their respective roles as a sorcerer named Simon and paladin (knight) named Xenk.

Just a few days ago, another poster for the fantasy-adventure film was released. The poster featured the main cast, looking just as fierce as in the latest poster. The poster also featured a crimson dragon, as well as a red-eyed and red-caped villain in the background.

Image via Paramount

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is based on Hasbro’s famous role-playing game. The story centers on a team of thieves who “helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing,” with the object being a lost relic. The team must correct their mistake and save the world. The film is “Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride [and] just a smidge of Holy Grail” Pine said when describing the movie. "[It’s] poppy, it’s eighties heartfelt, [and] there’s a bit of Goonies in there."

The film will also feature Jason Wong (Jarhead 2) as Dralas, Daisy Head (Shadow and Bone), and Chloe Coleman (Little Big Lies). The film is written by Goldstein, Francis Daley, Michael Gilio, and Chris McKay, and produced by Jeremy Latcham, p.g.a, Brian Goldner, and Nick Meyer. Denis L. Stewart, Goldstein, Francis Daley, Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian are on board the project as executive producers.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released March 31, 2023. Check out the trailer art below: