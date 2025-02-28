Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves only just began its adventure on Netflix, yet it's already a critical success on the platform's charts. After being added on Wednesday, the fantasy comedy is currently in a tango with Venom: The Last Dance for the top spot among all films in the United States on the streamer per FlixPatrol, falling just shy of dethroning the symbiote and Tom Hardy duo on the top ten. The Chris Pine-led flick continues to redeem itself on streaming after its 2023 release was met with an underwhelming $208.2 million at the box office against a reported budget of around $150 million. Ever since it bombed in theaters, strong review scores, including a Certified Fresh 92% from critics and Verified Hot 91% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, have made the film seem destined for cult classic status.

Written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley with a story initially conceived by Chris McKay and Michael Gilio, Honor Among Thieves was the culmination of years of effort to bring the hit tabletop RPG Dungeons & Dragons to the big screen. After previously helming the 2018 action comedy Game Night and helping write Spider-Man: Homecoming and Vacation Friends, among other things, they brought a mix of self-aware humor and personal, epic adventure to their fantasy story about a band of adventurers getting in way over their heads. It's also packed with easter eggs for longtime fans, from lore-accurate monster recreations to a grim nod to the 1980s animated series.

Pine leads the film as Edgin Darvis, a charming bard-turned-thief who was betrayed by his accomplice during a heist and arrested, losing both the artifact he desired and his daughter. Upon escaping, he ventures out with a band of misfits to reclaim what he lost from the back-stabber and bring his reign to an end. However, their journey unexpectedly brings them into conflict with forces far greater than they can possibly imagine. Rounding out the party are Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis, with Hugh Grant delightfully playing the villainous Forge Fitzwilliam. Regé-Jean Page, Daisy Head, and Chloe Coleman also star.

'Honor Among Thieves' Finds Success as Netflix Plans a 'D&D' Series