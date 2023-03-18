The hype around the release of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves heightens as Paramount announces an immersive image app for fans. As the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premiere gets closer, fans are eager to get the dice rolling. As the film Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and many more inches closer, it creates a buzz that Paramount Studios cannot deny.

With talk of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves directors John Francis Daly and John Goldstein signing a deal with Paramount Studios after a finished cut of the film and a television series in development at Paramount+ there is no denying the studio’s interest in the franchise. But with no promise that the show or the directors signing a contract relates directly to the film's release, fans are ready for any piece of the immersive world they can get. With the adventure getting ready to start, Paramount and Photoleap are offering fans a head start with this immersive app.

Paramount announced an exclusive app for the upcoming release that offers fans a personalized film preview through an immersive image experience. Partnered with Lightricks, creator of the well-known photo-editing app Facetune and Photoleap, Paramount created an AI-generated image app that allows fans to see themselves as favorite characters from the franchise. By submitting images of themselves, the Photoleap process creates unique images that put fans in the center of their Dungeons and Dragons experience, bringing beloved characters to life before Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits the big screen.

Image via Paramount

Fans can dive into the magical and immersive world within minutes using their images through the AI-generated image process. Photoleap works by fans simply uploading 10–20 photos of themselves, and the app works within minutes to generate unique avatars that replicate favorite Dungeons & Dragons characters. These avatars are easy to access and share through social platforms. The app allows fans to dive even deeper into the already immersive world of the Dungeons & Dragons universe while allowing an individually unique experience for each fan. The new app is not the only way fans can immerse themselves in the world, as Jaleigh Johnson's prequel novel The Road to Neverwinter offers a prequel tale following the cast of the upcoming film.

Available today, fans can download the PhotoLeap app onto their iPhone or Android to grant access to these exciting avatars. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters on March 31, 2023. Check out our interview with Pine and Grant below: