Once the end credits of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves begin to roll, odds are audiences are already beginning to reminisce about how much fun the campaign they just watched it. Packed to the brim with engaging characters, laugh-out-loud moments, and dozens upon dozens of references to the classic tabletop role-playing game that it's based on, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is practically an instant modern fantasy classic. Already these characters of Edgin the Bard (Chris Pine), Holga the Barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez), Simon the Sorcerer (Justice Smith), Doric the Druid (Sophia Lillis), and Xenk the Paladin (Regé-Jean Page) have made an absolutely incredible first impression, and should the movie perform well enough at the box office, there's a very good chance we'll see them again. And for those who stick around through the credits, they'll get to see a bit more of this comedy adventure.

Does Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Have a Mid-Credits Scene or an End-Credits Scene?

Yes, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves does indeed have a quick scene during the credits, and you won't have to wait until they finish rolling to see what the film has in store. Once the main film concludes and the very stylish and cool preliminary credits roll, there's a mid-credits scene that will play for those who stuck around. After the mid-credits scene concludes, you'll be able to throw out your popcorn and head home, as there is no end-credits scene waiting at the end of this epic fantasy adventure.

Does the Mid-Credits Scene of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Essential to Watch?

We already mentioned that there are typically two types of mid/end-credits scenes in movies. They're either teases of what's to come for a respective franchise, or they're just a quick gag note to end the film on. In the case of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, it's the latter, as the last footage we see depicts the pay-off of a gag that was introduced earlier in the movie. Again, we're keeping things completely spoiler free and wouldn't dare ruin what the surprise is for you, but it's a pretty funny moment that's definitely worth sticking around to see. However, if you were hoping that the mid-credits scene is something of vital importance, introducing or expanding upon a major character or plot line, you're not gonna get that here.

Will Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Get a Sequel?

As of now, no sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been announced at the time of this writing, but there are quite a few things that are going in a follow-up's favor.

For one, we already know that the studio behind Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Paramount, is already in the midst of developing more content set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons, potentially setting up their own cinematic universe. Ever since Marvel became the highest-grossing film franchise in cinema history, and in record time at that, many other studios have been attempting connected cinematic worlds of their own, often to mixed results at best. At best even the longer-running ones like the DC Comics Connected Universe seem to be in constant stages of restructuring, and at worst the cinematic universes are dead after the first film, which was the case for Universal's Dark Universe with The Mummy (2017) and Warner Brothers' Hannah Barbera Universe with Scoob! (2020). The main reason why the latter happens is that studios try to do way too much with the initial film, being more concerned about setting up future movies than making one solid first one.

This brings us to point number two, as reviews for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves are extraordinarily positive. Both critics and audiences alike seem to agree the first theatrically released Dungeons & Dragons film in over twenty years is an absolute blast, being immensely entertaining from start to finish. Above all, it's a movie that you can watch completely independent of any sequels or even any general knowledge of the Dungeons & Dragons franchise as a whole. Yes, there are a few plot threads that can certainly be expanded upon in a follow-up, but they don't detract from the film's plot or characters.

Ultimately, the main thing that's going to decide a sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is the metric that all studios look at when the studios gauge a franchise's long-term success - money. If the film bombs at the box office, then that will likely be the end of this would-be series, but with the positive reception already gaining ground, that doesn't seem likely. Really the only major obstacles a sequel faces are its competitors at the theaters, those being Creed III, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, and John Wick: Chapter 4. John Wick is definitely the biggest threat since that's the most recent release, but seeing as how Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves appeals to wider audiences, the prospects are still looking pretty good for the fantasy film.

It's also admittedly a little bit difficult not to think of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when watching Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, feeling particularly reminiscent of the Guardians of the Galaxy films. Maybe that's because the film's producer, Jeremy Latcham, has been with the MCU since the very first entry with the original Iron Man (2008), but it's also not just because of the quirky characters and the almost on-the-nose sense of humor of Honor Among Thieves, that makes it feel similar. Throughout various points in the film, it almost feels as if the seeds for a potential follow-up to Honor Among Thieves have been planted.

In hindsight, it's not too much of a surprise, as Paramount is reportedly planning a cinematic universe of their own set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. Not to mention the film's directors, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein have recently signed a first-look deal with Paramount not long before the film is set to release, so it seems pretty likely that a sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is being discussed at the very least.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is now in theaters.