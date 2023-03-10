Is it hot in here? Or is a massive dragon chasing us with relentless determination? Those might the questions the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast are asking themselves in a new poster for the upcoming tabletop role-playing game adaptation. The poster shows the main characters, played by names such as Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page, on the run from an enormous dragon, uncharacteristically large for a family-friendly adventure. The creature seems as vicious as the ones seen in HBO's adult fantasy drama, House of the Dragon.

Directed by Game Night's Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the film focuses on a group of thieves, led by Edgin Darvis (Pine). The crew steal an ancient relic that allows an evil Red Wizard to create an army with the reanimated corpses of the dead. After realizing the gravity of their mistake, it is up to the team to make a plan in order to fix what they caused. While the lore of the game might be too extensive for new audiences, the movie's tone is lighthearted and comedic, allowing audiences who are not familiar with the property to enjoy the new story for its characters, action sequences and charm.

The marketing campaign for Honor Among Thieves is firing on all cylinders, as the film's March 31 release date is quickly approaching. Earlier this week, Paramount Pictures launched a featurette to promote the movie, focusing on introducing the new characters. Some of the faces highlighted in the video were Edgin, Holga (Rodriguez), Simon (Smith), and Doric (Sophia Lillis). Each character represents a classic fantasy stereotype, ensuring everyone has a role to play when it comes to pulling off a heist. With the constant danger surrounding the team, there is a possibility not all of them return home when the dust settles, raising the stakes for the upcoming adventure.

Image via Paramount

The Final Trailer Fuels The Hype

Also during this week, the studio shared the final trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves through their social media channels, giving the movie one final push before its world premiere at this year's edition of SXSW. Some of the character's special abilities, such as using portals to navigate an environment during a chase, are displayed in the new trailer. There is also a particular focus on the upcoming release's humor, including a broken phone misunderstanding between Edgin, Simon and a reanimated corpse that is only allowed to answer five questions before going limp again.

You can check out the new poster for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves below, before the movie arrives in theatres on March 31: