Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been on a roll at San Diego Comic-Con as the upcoming action-adventure film based on the iconic tabletop RPG gave attendees at the event their first look at the starring cast fully in character. This is not the only reveal that has come out of the ongoing event as a brand-new poster for the film has been shared online.

The poster can be found on the official Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Twitter page and depicts a giant rendition of the classic Dungeons & Dragons lit by a golden backlight. Standing at the bottom of the logo are the five heroes of the film, all silhouetted against the shining gold light. Thanks to the reveal of the character's looks from earlier today, we are able to figure out who each silhouette is. From left to right, the poster shows the armor-laden Paladin played by Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis as the horned Druid, Chris Pine with his lute that any good Bard needs safely secured on his back, the ax-wielding barbarian played by Michelle Rodriguez, and the magical sorcerer played by Justice Smith. The only star missing from this lineup is Hugh Grant, who was shown earlier as a rich-looking aristocrat that is set to be the film's main villain.

While all of this new information such as a look at the characters and this new poster gives fans that are looking forward to the big screen adaptation of D&D, the finer details of the film are still being kept under wraps. What we do know about the upcoming film can be found in an interview with Pine that was held by Collider's Steve Weintraub back in March. In the interview, Pine called to mind many other fantasy cornerstones, saying that it is a mixture of franchise and films such as Game of Thrones, The Princess Bride, and a "smidge" of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, a combination of tones that any good campaign needs to have. "It's a lot of fun. It's got a lot of thrills. It's poppy, it's eighties heartfelt, there's a bit of Goonies in there," said Pine.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves revealed its title back in April of this year, an announcement that has had quite the step forward for the project after a tumultuous production history. The film sat at the center of a lawsuit in 2013 between Warner Bros. Pictures and Hasbro as both started production of an adaptation of the popular game. The companies began to work on the film together until Hasbro moved production of the film over to Paramount Pictures in 2017, which is the film we know today. Originally set to release in 2021, a combination of wanting to avoid other popular releases as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. Also announced at SDCC 2022 was that the upcoming film is also set to receive its own toy line in Spring 2023 with pre-orders going live today.

Other cast members in the film include Chloe Coleman and Daisy Head. The film is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, both of who also served as screenplay writers alongside Michael Gilio. The story of the film is by Gilio and Chris McKay. Pine, Goldstein, and Daley also serve as executive producers alongside Denis L. Stewart, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian. Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, and Nick Meyer are producing.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is currently set to release on March 23, 2023. You can see the brand-new poster, read the official synopsis, and watch the new trailer for the upcoming film down below.