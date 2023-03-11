It’s been a long wait, but the adventure that defined all adventures finally made its way to the big screen. After a slight delay in the premiere date, we’ll soon get to know how this particular party fared in their quest, but some critics already had the chance to watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves a bit early, and they took to social media to tell us how was this campaign. Apparently, there was loot galore to collect.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves tells the story of a bard named Edgin (Chris Pine) who teams up with an unlikely group formed by a barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez), a sorcerer (Justice Smith), a paladin (Regé-Jean Page), and a druid (Sophia Lillis). They all work together in order to retrieve a lost relic. The cast also features Hugh Grant, Chloe Coleman, and Daisy Head.

Just Say Yes to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Even if Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was a bad movie — which doesn’t seem to be the case — the cast alone should be enough to invite you to the movie theater. The main actors have shown in previous works that they have plenty of charisma, and watching them play off each other will at least guarantee you some laughs, as some tweets below will confirm. Directors and screenwriters John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein have made the definitive movie that elevates them to geek royalty status once and for all

At the same time, being a solid entry point is important for the movie because Dungeons & Dragons is already a whole constructed franchise that could take over the big screen for years to come, should audiences respond to it. The tabletop RPG game inspired countless adventures with characters from several races, and the source material could guarantee a revolution in terms of where producers, directors and screenwriters are willing to go in order to explore it.

Find Out What Critics Are Saying About Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

We couldn’t kick off an early reactions article in any other way but by mentioning our Editor-in-Chief and avid D&D fan Steve Weintraub’s impression of the movie. And he has a lot of praise for the adventure. He celebrated the film's humor and action scenes, while also singling out Pine and Grant's performances.

The focus on the D&D campaign nature of the film was also a highlight, with Full Circle Cinema's James Preson Poole, and But Why Tho's Kate Sánchez saying the film felt like playing a chaotic campaign with friends, while Geeks of Color's Dorian Parks and Reel Movie Junkie's Chalice Williams said that the film is enjoyable even without prior D&D knowledge. Den of Geek's Mike Cecchini encouraged audiences to see it with their gaming buddies.

Critics also had a lot of fun with the cast, that seems to be in perfect synch both in action sequences and with the timing of their jokes. Critics Erik Davis, Scott Manz, Kay-B, and But Why Tho's Kyle Foley praised the characters, the action scenes and quests.

Not every critic was totally in love with the film, however, with Geek Vibe Nation's Larry Fried calling the film "entertaining but empty."

On a more positive note, Slashfilm's Jacob Hall singled out the screenplay, while The Hollywood Handle encouraged audiences to stay for the credits.

Another great thing that fans can look forward are plenty of Easter eggs from the D&D universe and some cameos that will catch them off guard, like the ones we mentioned in this article. So, if you are an avid Dungeons & Dragons fan, you should keep your eyes peeled in every scene.

Find out more about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves when it premieres in theaters on March 31. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer below: