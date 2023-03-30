Editor's Note: The following article contains major spoilers for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The Dungeons & Dragons universe consists of all matter of fearsome foes and dangerous enemies, but nearly all of them pale in comparison to perhaps the deadliest threat to the Forgotten Realms - the Red Wizards of Thay.

If you've seen Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, then you already know that the Red Wizards of Thay are the most feared faction in the Realms. The mere mention of their name is enough to strike fear into the hearts of every person on the planet, ranging from the humblest commoner to the wealthiest king. Hailing from the land of Thay, a shadowy and desolate wasteland where the primary source of life is those inhabiting the afterlife, the Red Wizards have been wreaking havoc on the Forgotten Realms for hundreds of years, being the ultimate masters of all forms of dark magic.

The ultimate goal of the Red Wizards is to recreate every living inhabitant of the Forgotten Realms in their own image, and that doesn't mean they want everyone to shave their head and get tattoos on it. Most of The Red Wizards are virtually immortal undead beings, and they won't stop until every living denizen of the neighboring kingdoms around Thay are turned into undead Thralls. Thankfully, the band of thieves-turned-heroes consisting of Edgin the Bard (Chris Pine), Holga the Barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez), Simon the Mage (Justice Smith), and Doric the Druid (Sophia Lillis) were able to thwart the Wizards' latest plan for global domination and defeat the powerful Red sorceress, Sofina (Daisy Head).

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Review: A Chaotic Fantasy Adventure That Rolls a Hit

Sofina was certainly no easy foe to best, but she is ultimately a pawn in what seems to be a much larger campaign. The genocidal witch's master is still out there somewhere, skulking in the shadows and waiting for his time to strike. Edgin tells his companions that they'll be ready for any threats that may encroach on their lives again, it will likely take much more than some tricky spells and some inspiring speeches to tackle whatever the Red Wizards have planned for the Realms. Lucky for the thieves, the Dungeons & Dragons franchise is all about analyzing the weaknesses of your foes and constructing a viable strategy to defeat them. It's doubtful that Edgin and his party will be reading this anytime soon, but hopefully by the time you finish reading, you'll know all you need to know about the Red Wizards of Thay and why they are so fearsome.

What Are the Origins of the Red Wizards of Thay?

Image via Paramount

Before they were the Red Wizards of Thay, the crimson warlocks were once named after a nearby province of Mulhorandi. At that time they were just a secretive sect, with nowhere near the reach and power over the Realms that they would eventually achieve. Ostracized by the rest of the magical community, primarily for their focus on dark magic and obsession with the demonic realm, the Red Wizards decided to revolt in an attempt to seize power. The cult even went as far as to attack the prestigious arcane school of Neverwinter, which officially cemented them as an immensely powerful dark force that was not to be trifled with.

Following their victory at the Battle of Neverwinter and their conquering of the land of Thay, the Red Wizards quickly began to set their sights on the rest of the Forgotten Realms. Though the obvious answer would likely be for the Red Wizards to lead a full-on assault against every major hold in the land, the sect is as cunning as they are brutal and knew that direct attacks would often be met with great defense from organizations like the Harpers and their rival wizards. So instead, the Wizards used tactful manipulation and forged various alliances with the enemies of their enemies, also setting up various enclaves in places far from rival eyes. However, some members of the Red Wizards' Council of Zulkirs were more patient than others, and it didn't take long for division among the conquerors of Thay to begin.

Who is Szass Tam, and How Did He Gain Power of the Red Wizards of Thay?

Image via Paramount

Easily the most notorious name of the already notorious Red Wizards of Thay is Szass Tam - the would-be High Regent of the shadowy organization who has more in common with the deceased minions the Wizards command than his peers on the Council of Zulkirs. That's because Szass Tam is a lich, which is a particularly powerful form of undead deity which has all the sentience of a living being and all the immortality of a walking corpse. Each of the Red Wizards on the Council of Zulkirs represents a different school of magic, and as you might imagine, Szass Tam's specialty was necromancy, which he would ultimately use to seize complete power over the organization.

Many of the Zulkirs attempted to seize control of the Red Wizards of Thay at various points in their history, but Szass Tam ultimately came out on top, using his knowledge of necromancy to raise a fearsome army of the undead. The strategy was bold, and the takeover was swift, but Tam clearly did not account for the historic division he would ultimately cause within the organization. Soon, the surviving Zulkirs led their own revolts against Szass Tam's regime and the many years of civil war within the Red Wizards officially began. Szass Tam would ultimately retain his seat of power over the main organization, but now the Red Wizards would be more divided than ever, with many of them opting to become shadowy merchants, sharing their knowledge and dark secrets with the highest bidder.

How Do the Red Wizards of Thay Fit Into Paramount's Dungeons & Dragons Cinematic Universe?

Even though the Red Wizard of Thay are the main antagonists of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, we only get a taste of what they're really capable of. As intimidating as Sofina is, she's only a mere pawn in a larger scheme. Szass Tam himself even makes multiple appearances in the film, where we even see how he betrayed the Zulkirs and took power by turning them into his undead slaves. Though perhaps the scariest thing about the Red Wizards in the film is how even with Sofina's defeat, the Red Wizards are still out there, particularly Szass Tam. Our heroic party may have thwarted them this time, but with a vengeful lich king, an army of undead Thayans, and an arsenal of blades that can kill in a single blow, it's highly unlikely that we've seen the last of the Red Wizards of Thay.