Paramount Pictures revealed that the highly-anticipated Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will help to kick off this year’s SDCC celebrations by offering the first panel in Hall H, one of the most prestigious stages in the event. Besides bringing a special panel about the upcoming movie to the San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount will also offer an exclusive interactive experience allowing fans to go into an authentic D&D tavern.

With an all-star cast that includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Regé-Jean Page, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves promises to give the famous tabletop RPG franchise new life in theaters after the failed 2000s adaptation starring Jeremy Irons, Marlon Wayans, and Thora Birch. The new take on the medieval fantasy setting brings Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley as directors, who also wrote the screenplay alongside Michael Gilio. Gilio and Chris McKay created the film’s mysterious story.

It looks like we won’t need a Scrying spell to know what Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is all about, because Paramount confirms the movie’s SDCC panel will bring cast and crew together to share “exciting developments”. Since Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to premiere on March 3, 2023, we will likely get a detailed plot. And if Paramount wants to get a critical hit with fans, they will probably share the first trailer for the adventure.

RELATED: Exclusive: Chris Pine Calls 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie a Mix of ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Princess Bride’

Besides hosting a panel for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Paramount is partnering up with eOne to create a unique tavern experience. From Thursday, July 21, to Saturday, July 23, D&D fans will be able to enjoy the thrills of entering a bar filled with adventures looking for a new contract that can give them a few pieces of gold. What’s even better, SDCC attendees will be able to enjoy the experience with no extra charges. Of course, that means that the event will surely be crowded. That’s why Paramount recommends that fans keep an eye out for when an RSVP site gets released so that they can reserve their places. The Tavern Experience will be located in Gaslamp Quarter, on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Island Avenue.

2022’s SDCC will be taking place between Thursday, July 21, and Sunday, July 24. The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves panel will take place on Thursday, July 21, at 12p.m. PT, and the tavern experience will run from 12pm – 10pm PT on July 21, 10am – 8pm PT on July 22, and 10am – 8pm PT on July 23.