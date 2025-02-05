Netflix has been keeping a steady rotation of new and big-name movies for subscribers to watch the past several months, and this is continuing on into 2025. While many films are on their way out, a fresh batch is headed in, and there are some treats in the coming soon tab of the Netflix app. One of the films that will be joining the platform soon is the recent action-fantasy blockbuster Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which will be available on February 26, 2025.

The Dungeons & Dragons film originally released in North American theaters on March 31, 2023, and received widely positive reviews, racking up a glowing 91% critics rating and a 92% audience score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The site's blurb for the film reads in part, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." Collider's own review of the film scored it a B+, praising its well-defined characters and commitment to the source material while also remaining accessible to newcomers.

Who is in 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'?