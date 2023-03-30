Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among ThievesDungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is the rare adaptation that will hook casual viewers as well as long-time Dungeons & Dragons players. Its mix of humor, heart, and fantasy action has drawn praise, as well as the way that directors/co-writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein manage to utilize the rich mythology of Dungeons & Dragons. Fans of the game will no doubt be keeping an eye out for the Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the film (trust me, there are a lot of them) but one of the biggest comes in the form of a character whose presence drives the plot. That character is the necromancer Szass Tam (Ian Hanmore).

The History of Szass Tam

Szass Tam was a member of the Red Wizards who ruled the country of Thay. He was part of the Council of Zulkirs, which consisted of eight of the most powerful Red Wizards to ever live. And like most Red Wizards, Tam sought arcane knowledge - no matter the price he had to pay to obtain it. That price often came in the form of his various apprentices, as well as adventurers who brought him enchanted items. Eventually, he met his end during an attempt to invade the land of Rashemen...or so it seemed.

In reality, Tam was resurrected as a lich - a creature who walked in a state between life and death. He continued to make grabs for a seat of power at Thay, which put him into conflict with the secret society known as the Harpers. Eventually, he succeeded by casting a spell known as the Beckoning Death, which transformed the people of Thay into his undead servants. These servants formed the basis of the Dread Legions, solidifying Tam's rule. However, he was stopped from extending his reach when the red horn he used to cast the spell was stolen.

Tam's Presence Fuels The Plot Of Honor Among Thieves

Though Tam only appears in a few scenes of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, his actions end up having a major influence on the plot. One of his fellow red wizards, Sofina (Daisy Head) managed to steal the red horn and sought to inflict the Beckoning Death on the city of Netherwinter. To that end, she joins forces with the rogue Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant). Forge restarts the competition known as the Highsun Games, which will bring people from across the Forgotten Realms to Netherwinter and provide Sofina with the victims she needs for her army. In return, he gets to abscond with the riches the other lords are bringing.

Their plans are upended by Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine) and his motley crew of thieves, who manage to give Forge's ill-gotten gains to the people of Netherwinter and defeat Sofina in battle. Edgin had a personal bone to grind with the duo: He was a former Harper who wound up in prison after being double-crossed by Forge and Sofina. Not only that, his wife was murdered by Red Wizards! But Edgin isn't the only person whose life was affected by Tam's machinations. The paladin Xenk Yandar (Rege Jean-Page) was one of the few surviving citizens of Thay who managed to escape the land before Tam conquered it. Yandar helps Edgin and his friends recover the Helm of Disjunction, which plays a major role in their defeat of Sofina, and delivers Forge to justice.

Tam May Play A Role In Future Dungeons & Dragons Films

Though Neverwinter is saved, Tam's threat still lingers. Edgin even lampshades this, saying that he and his friends will face the necromancer when the time comes. And that may be coming sooner rather than later, as Goldstein and Daley have recently signed a first-look deal with Paramount. A Dungeons & Dragons television series is also in the works at Paramount+, and while details remain scarce Tam could prove to be a formidable threat in future D&D stories.