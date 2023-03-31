Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.It simply would not be a Dungeons & Dragons movie if it didn't have, well... dragons, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has quite a big one with Themberchaud, a particularly pudgy dragon and guardian of the Helmet of Disjunction.

There is no shortage of iconic dragons in film, all of them ranging from cute allies like 2020's How to Train Your Dragon to fearsome villains like 2013's The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug. As you'd probably expect from the franchise's title, dragons are a major aspect of the Dungeons & Dragons world, and they come in all shapes and sizes. Some are friends, some are foes, and many are functioning members of society, particularly with members of the humanoid Dragonborn race. The tabletop role-playing game arguably offers the best dragon-based content out there for its diverse catalog of dozens upon dozens of iconic draconic beings.

For Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, we only really get a good look at the "Chromatic" forms of dragons, who in Dungeons & Dragons lore, are all almost universally evil and find great chaotic pleasure in raining all manner of hellfire onto the grounds below. It often doesn't matter if the victims are rival armies or innocent villages, and we get our first look at that via a flashback depicting a great battle. There, the opposing forces are overwhelmed by a horned Black Dragon, who breathes corrosive acid all over the army. Certainly a fearsome foe, but not one that the main characters of Honor Among Thieves ever have the fortune of meeting face to face. Instead, they find themselves nearly getting killed by a different kind of chromatic curmudgeon.

Shortly after procuring the Helmet of Disjunction and fleeing from Thayan assassins, the thieves stumble into a cave belonging to a Red Dragon, and it's not just any Red Dragon. This massive beast is none other than Themberchaud, a well-known figure from the RPG who has procured a number of titles over the years, including The Everburning, The Foundry's Heart, The Father of Flames, and The Wyrmsmith of Gracklstugh. He's not just famous for his distinct overweight appearance either, as his origins and roles in the universe have earned him an infamous reputation. To learn more about Themberchaud, consider this a brief biography of the Red Dragon's exploits.

What Are the Origins of Themberchaud in 'Dungeons & Dragons' Lore?

Before becoming a greedy cave-dwelling tyrant, Themberchaud was a hatchling in the province of Gracklstugh, an industrial city that's more commonly known as the City of Blades. The residents of Gracklstugh are primarily made up of the Duergar, otherwise known as Gray Dwarves. Unlike their surface-dwelling cousins, Gray Dwarves get their signature skin color due to their time living in the Underdark — the dark underground world that fans of Honor Among Thieves may recognize as the realm where the thieves found the Helmet of Disjunction. It's a sinister place that breeds even more sinister ideas, and the Gray Dwarves forged many dreaded weapons and armor for the more unsavory members of the Forgotten Realms. How did the Gray Dwarves keep the fires of their forges burning? Using the most potent form of fire around: dragon fire.

The Gray Dwarves bred dragons not for war, but for smithing, using them primarily as a labor force to keep the city running. Themberchaud was one of these dragons, and the Red Dragon reached such a massive size that it looked very unlikely he would ever be able to leave the city. Contrary to what many may believe about dragons, with many assuming their mindless animals are motivated purely by hunger, most if not all the draconic creatures of Dungeons & Dragons are intelligent. Being one of them, Themberchaud is capable of eloquent speech, complex thought, and a fleshed-out personality. Themberchaud's personality is one that's motivated almost exclusively by greed and avarice, as he wasn't exactly a slave to the Gray Dwarves that he served. Perhaps secretly fearing the massive monster and knowing full well that he could destroy Gracklstugh if he really wanted to, Themberchaud was paid handsomely for his service all the gold and food he could possibly want or ask for.

Still, the more wealth and sustenance Themberchaud received, the dragon just wanted more and more. It didn't take long for Themberchaud himself to figure out that the Gray Dwarves should perhaps be serving him rather than the other way around. Typically, the Gray Dwarves kill their dragons when they reach a certain age to ensure they don't go rogue, but it's highly unlikely that would stop Themberchaud and his grand ambitions to rule a kingdom of his own.

How Does Themberchaud Fit Into 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'?

When we see Themberchaud make his grand big-screen debut in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, he's no longer in the crowded City of Blades. Instead, he's found a new home next to the abandoned Gnomish city of Dolblunde. Dolblunde happens to be the location where the Helmet of Disjunction is located, and the thieves need that Helm if they hope to pull off the heist at Forge's (Hugh Grant) fortress in Neverwinter. The group's temporary party member, the stoic Paladin Xenk (Regé-Jean Page), recognizes Themberchaud almost immediately, stating that the notorious monster must have found himself a new den.

That line from Xenk and the appearance that Themberchaud is fully grown seems to imply that his origins from the tabletop RPG are still valid in Honor Among Thieves. That essentially means Themberchaud either somehow was able to escape Gracklstugh, or, and this is the more likely option if we know the Red Dragon, the City of Blades met a much more grim fate and was destroyed by the tyrannical dragon. Themberchaud proves to be an extremely formidable opponent for the heroes of Honor Among Thieves, nearly crunching them to death at several points. However, perhaps getting up there in his many years of life, something seems wrong with Themberchaud's fire breath, as he doesn't seem to be able to properly ignite his flames, leading to the thieves using that to their advantage to ultimately escape the Underdark.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is now in theaters.