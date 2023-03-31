The already excellent month of March, which gave us hits like Creed III and Scream VI, is ending on a strong note with this week’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hoping for a top-place finish at the weekend box office. The big-budget fantasy-comedy grossed $5.6 million in Thursday previews, and is currently eyeing an opening weekend haul between $30 million and $40 million. The final number is expected to come in at the higher end of projections, considering the film’s solid reviews.

Honor Among Thieves will expand into over 3,800 domestic theaters, as it hopes to attract not just fans of the table-top game on which it is based, but also fantasy enthusiasts in general. But expect a closely contested combat with last week’s holdover hit John Wick: Chapter 4, which is looking at a $36 million haul in its second weekend.

Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant, Honor Among Thieves is directed by comedy specialists John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. The film cost a hefty $150 million to produce, which means that it will have to perform exceedingly well not just domestically, but also in overseas markets. Heading into its debut weekend, Honor Among Thieves was expected to gross around $65 million worldwide, as it launches in 58 international territories.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Paramount has shown tremendous confidence in the film, having premiered it at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin earlier this month, and hosting plenty of screenings for fans and the press. Collider’s own Carly Lane praised the film's "unabashed silliness, memorable characters, and epic storytelling." She wrote in her review, “Honor Among Thieves wouldn't work half as well as it does without a natural affection for D&D itself, and that element shines through in nearly every scene.”

Paramount's is Hoping to Continue Last Year's Hot Streak

If all goes well, Honor Among Thieves could launch a new franchise for Paramount. The studio bounced back in grand fashion in the last couple of years, with hits such as the two Sonic the Hedgehog movies, the two Scream sequels, and of course, Top Gun: Maverick. Last year was particularly strong for Paramount; the studio was struggling very recently with behind-the-scenes changes and several of its major franchises — Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to name a couple — underperforming financially. The future is looking brighter now; later this year, Paramount will also debut Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

But first, Honor Among Thieves will have to battle John Wick 4. After debuting with a franchise-best $73 million domestically last weekend, the action sequel has already passed the $150 million mark at the worldwide box office. You can watch our interview with Daley and Goldstein here, and stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.