Paramount Pictures announced a new sneak peek fan event for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ahead of the film's March 31, 2023, release date. The new preview will give fans a chance to watch the highly anticipated new film, based on the cult favorite tabletop game, ahead of general audiences. Paramount Pictures is offering a National Sneak Previews showing in the United States and Canada on Sunday, March 26 at 2:00 pm local time. Additionally, Paramount is also offering an Early Access Fan Event on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:00 pm local time. This screening will be presented exclusively in premium formats. Formats include Dolby Cinema, 4DX, ScreenX, IMAX, and other premium large-format theaters across the country. Tickets for both sneak previews and general release are on sale beginning today.

Ticket holders seeing Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at the Early Access fan screening will not only have the honor of seeing the highly anticipated new film ahead of its release but they will also be shown special content curated for the event. Additionally, screening attendees will also receive limited-edition gifts including an exclusive 9”x12” collector's print poster that was designed by the notable fantasy illustrator Jeff Easley as well as an exclusive, limited-edition Dungeons & Dragons 11”x17” cloth map of the Neverwinter created for the lucky fans able to attend the one-night event. These gifts are available while supplies last at the one-night-only screening.

Chris Aronson, Paramount Pictures’ President of Domestic Distribution said of the upcoming preview screenings,“[t]his epic adventure based on the fiercely beloved Dungeons & Dragons game has been long in the making, and we’re thrilled to reward the patience of audiences and loyal fans nationwide with an early opportunity to see this fun, adventure-packed film on the big screen.”

Image via Paramount

'Honor Among Thieves' Promises An Adventure

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves tells the story of a charming thief and his band of unlikely adventurers who try and pull off an epic heist in order to retrieve a lost relic. However, things go awry when they end up running afoul of the wrong sorts of people. The film brings together the rich world of the beloved tabletop role-playing game with a fun new story that will fully immerse the viewer in a fantastical new world.

The film was written, directed, and executive produced by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Daisy Head. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves just made its world premiere on the opening night of the South by South West festival in Austin, Texas. The film will be released in theaters across the world on March 31, 2023. You can buy tickets for the sneak peek previews and for general tickets here.