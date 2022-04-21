Everyone good Dungeons & Dragons campaign needs a memorable title to go along with the epic journey is taking place. After years of waiting and a number of delays, The Dungeons & Dragons film has finally revealed its official name. The upcoming film adaptation of the iconic tabletop RPG is called Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The announcement was made by the game publisher of D&D at the first-ever D&D Direct presentation that was held today. The reveal of the name came along with a new logo image that captures the original logo of the game which the film is based with the new subtitle sitting right below the bright red lettering that many players likely have burned into their minds. While we now have a set in stone name for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the finer details of the film's plot are still under wraps, the star of the film, Chris Pine, sat down with Collider's Steve Weintraub back in March and described the film as a mixture of fellow fantasy mainstays Game of Thrones, The Princess Bride, and a "smidge" of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, a combination of tones that any good campaign needs to have. "It's a lot of fun. It's got a lot of thrills. It's poppy, it's eighties heartfelt, there's a bit of Goonies in there," said Pine.

What is now known as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has had quite the production history, having been the center of a lawsuit in 2013 between Warner Bros Pictures. and Hasbro as both started production of an adaptation of the popular game. The companies began to work on the film together until Hasbro moved production of the film over to Paramount Pictures in 2017, which is the film we know today. Originally set to release in 2021, a combination of wanting to avoid other popular releases as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was pushed back and is currently set to release on March 23, 2023.

Along with Pine, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. The film is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, both of who also served as screenplay writers alongside Michael Gilio. The story of the film is by Gilio and Chris McKay. Pine, Goldstein, and Daley also serve as executive producers alongside Denis L. Stewart, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian. Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, and Nick Meyer are producing. Credits are not yet final.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is currently set to release on March 23, 2023. You can see the brand-new images revealing the official name down below.

