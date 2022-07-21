Some very big things are coming out of this year's San Diego Comic Con, some of which come in very small packages. Among the many new projects announced, new trailers presented, and plot lines being teased is the upcoming new Dungeons & Dragon: Honor Among Thieves toy line from Hasbro. The toys are inspired by the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragon: Honor Among Thieves, which is set to be released in March 2023.

The line will feature 6-inch scale premium action figures and collectibles that are inspired by Dungeons & Dragons lore spanning over the game's 50 years worth of lore. The figures will be modeled after characters in the upcoming film and will feature Hasbro's signature deco, articulation, and pose-ability. The figures will vary in class and species in accordance with Dungeons & Dragons lore.

The collection will also feature a gelatinous cube toy, a 6-inch-scale collectible that is compatible with D&D 6-Inch figures. The figures included will be able to be posed out inside with the 'invisible stand inside the cube. The cube is inspired by Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves, and it includes 14 snap-in accessories to add to and create a scene within its walls. The cube will look cool on any collector's display, adding a bit of gooey-menace to your collection.

Image via Hasbro

RELATED:

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Booth Shows First Look at Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, and More

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be a big event for Dungeons & Dragon: Honor Among Thieves. The film also has a booth that displays many intriguing details in the new movie, based on the classic table-top role-playing game. The new film was directed and co-written by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The movie stars the ever-dreamy Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez of the Fast and Furious franchise, Justice Smith, Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Paddington 2's Hugh Grant.

Little has been revealed regarding the details of the film's plot. However, both the new toy line and the film's booth give us some insights into what to expect, from gelatinous cubes to a mysterious cave and, yes, even a dragon or two.

The gelatinous cube will be available for pre-order on July 21, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and at most major retailers. The toy will become available in the Spring of 2023 and retails for $34.99 USD. Until then, however, you can take a look at the new promotional photos for the cube below, and listen to Pine talk about the upcoming movie:

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro