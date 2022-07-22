The action-packed trailer for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves film is wildly exciting even if you aren’t a fan of the tabletop RPG game. If you are a fan though, it’s likely that you spotted a number of references to the classic game taking place in the Forgotten Realms. From fearsome creatures to enchanted weapons and the recognizable city skylines, there is a trove of treasures to unpack in the two and a half minutes of the film we have gotten a peek at so far, including creatures dating back to the beginning of D&D, and one of the newest additions to the Forgotten Realms map. In this article we will break down every reference to the classic game that we spotted in the trailer.

Characters, Races and Classes

In the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer, a party is seen battling their way across the Forgotten Realm. Chris Pine (Star Trek), is a lute playing bard who states that he is the planner, although his plans sometimes go wrong. He is seen wearing a pin with the symbol of the Harpers upon his lapel, signaling that he may be part of the secret Sword Coast faction dedicated to good and the preservation of history. The bard is joined by Michelle Rodruigez (The Fast and the Furious), who takes on the role of a powerful, Flame Tongue ax wielding barbarian, and Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) who will portray a sorcerer with a few enchanted tricks up his sleeve. The team of thieves later enlists the help of allies of less-common races.

Tiefling

It actress Sophia Lillis takes on the role of a Tiefling druid with mind-bending powers. With the ability to shapeshift and travel through reflections, this innocent seeming Tiefling is more powerful than she looks. The Tiefling race has ties to the Abyss as well as the nine Hells of the Lower Realm. Because of this connection they are often feared or believed to be dangerous, appearing very different from their human peers, with horns and tails like that of a demon. Though, they have emotional and moral range, as well as the ability to be any class, such as Druid, Mage or Fighters, they aren’t tied to the ongoings of the realms below.

Lich

Chris Pine's voice can be heard explaining that they helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing. A Lich draped in red, with sunken eyes and withered flesh can then be seen holding a glowing red horn. It is presumed that this Lich will be the main villain in the Honor Among Thieves story, as the powerful sorcerer uses its new, terrifying powers to the chantings of a cult-like crowd, and red vine-like shapes spill into the air surrounding them.

Liches have eternal life, scheming as their bodies rot in secluded lands across Toril. Intelligent, they spend their long lives learning and plotting. Liches can spend decades if not centuries waiting for the right moment to strike and rise to power.

Creatures Black Dragon

The trailer quickly introduces the first fearsome beast, a Black Dragon. Its bellowing roar can be heard as the dragon's horned form glides over a hilltop of soldiers, spewing its stream of acid, dissolving the land and men who are unlucky enough to be in its flight path. Black Dragons do not breathe fire, instead using acid to dissolve their foes into a puddle of gooey bone fragments. Sneaky swamp dwellers, you never know if one will be hiding just below the surface of the water, ready to ambush those who tread too close. Intelligent and greedy, Black Dragons are often categorized as chaotic evil.

Red Dragon

In an incredible scene that audiences will be looking forward to is the battle against the Red Dragon. This enormous creature can be seen waiting with its toothy mouth open, hoping to swallow the warrior whole. Often making their homes in hot, volcanic realms, Red Dragons are known for being brash, arrogant tyrants who swing their weight around.

Gold Dragon

A Gold Dragon is seen ferociously roaring in the face of the bard, though some speculate this is not a true Gold Dragon, but a Stone Golem carved to look like one. The metallic dragon is considered the apex of the draconic race, respected for its wisdom and fairness, it is dedicated to defeating evil and injustice. The party is expected to venture to Waterdeep, so this Gold Dragon could be Aurinax, who guards the city’s vault.

Displacer Beast

The Bard is seen facing off against a dreaded Displacer Beast. An elusive hunter with the power of illusion, these monsters can trick their foes into thinking that they are facing the monster head on as it sneaks up on them from behind. Displacer Beasts have a similar build to that of a large black panther, though this monster has six legs as well as two tentacles rooted in its back, used to grab, drag and thrash those it hunts.

Gelatinous cube

While fighting for their lives against the Displacer Beast, the Bard makes the mistake of diving face-first into a Gelatinous Cube. These monsters are 10-foot cubes of corrosive, flesh eating goo that devour the prey unfortunate enough to get stuck inside. Usually transparent, they are hard to see, and therefore easy to accidentally land in. The creatures slowly dissolve and devour their prey, eventually expelling what they cannot digest, such as magical items.

Owlbear

The Owlbear is a dangerous, yet accidentally adorable creature. In a battle within the forest, the Tiefling can be seen turning into one of these powerful monsters and destroying the human soldiers who stand in her way, throwing them about like ragdolls. A wizard's experiment gone wrong, or possibly right (look how fluffy it is!), this creature is exactly what its name suggests, a combination of an owl and a bear. With the snapping beak and talons of an owl, and the size and muscle of a bear, these creatures don’t act as cute as they look.

Watchspider

The distinctive red markings of the Watchspider are easy to miss as this enormous insect scurries up a tree trunk, keeping an eye on the intruders of the red-bathed forest for its master.

The Mimic

The bard, while looking to loot a chest, encounters a Mimic, a monster who attempts to eat the man with its gaping, toothy mouth and disgusting digestive fluids. The Mimic is an amorphous shape-shifting predator who can change its appearance in order to look like a common object and trick unsuspecting prey. The sticky goo that exudes from their mouths is nearly impossible to detach oneself from. Once trapped it is nearly impossible to break away from, and begins to dissolve the unsuspecting prey’s flesh with an acidic liquid.

Magic and Weapons

Various spells are seen being cast throughout the trailer, including Lighting, Shield, Timestop, Magic Missile and the classic Fireball. Audiences can’t wait to see how their favorite spells are CGI’d into the film.

Three enchanted weapons are shown in the trailer, including a Flame Tongue Ax, being wielded by the fierce Barbarian, and a Green Flame Blade. Additionally, a powerfully enchanted helmet with yet to be revealed powers is found in the Underdark and worn by the party’s sorcerer. Additionally, what appears to be a Driftglobe is seen floating over a crowd in the streets of Neverwinter. These glass orbs are used to emanate light in dark spaces, so it is not yet clear what his one is doing floating over the busy street in the light of day.

Locations Nelanther Isles

The Nelanther Isles were quickly shown in the beginning of the trailer. The thieves are seen running across the uninhabitable islands, as waves lap at the treacherous cliff sides. The group is then seen quickly jumping inside a stone keep, likely one of the many hiding places of the coasts pirate captains.

The Underdark

The team of thieves can be seen venturing into the Underdark and navigating the vast underground cities in search of the sorcerer's helmet. The molten lava flowing below Toril’s surface bubbles around precariously built land bridges, and surrounding the statues guarding the magical item. The party also heads into a bioluminescent region of the beautiful yet dangerous underground terrain, with glowing red lights and blue flames licking at the misty air.

The Underdark is a vast structure of natural caverns located deep below the land's surface, past the dungeons made by man. This subterranean realm is home to creatures who have never seen the light of day, such as aboleths, mind flayers, and gray dwarves.

A glowing radiation of magic can be present, and has the ability to change the creatures and plants within its reach. The giant stone, stalactite and fungi forms are sometimes carved into cities by those who live in the deep caverns

Waterdeep

Deepwater is a large city located on the Sword Coast. This metropolitan city of splendor was built around a mountain and housed within high walls. A rather large population of wizards, merfolk and humans work in the busy city, selling all the wares a traveler might need, or seeking fame and fortune. This peaceful city, with its well-equipped watch, and safe harbor, has a dangerous side that lurks along the Dock Ward.

The thieves can be seen on horseback riding across a grassy hill surrounded by giant fallen statues. The statues may have once been the Walking Statues of Deepwater, ethereal guardians created to protect the city's vaults, fortresses and temples. These guardians once turned on their creators, rampaging through the city that was later rebuilt on top of their stone corpses once the chaos ended.

Neverwinter

Neverwinter is an oasis of warmth in the frigid north built within a pocket of golden sun where snow never falls. This weather anomaly is due to a fire elemental located underneath the city's surface. Located along the waterfront, just north of Waterdeep, is where the city lies. Its tall, spindly castle is easily recognizable as the group of thieves head across the shimmering blue waters of its coastline in the trailer. This walled city, known as the Jewel of the North, was once badly damaged by the volcano known as Mount Hotenow, with its residents still working to restore the buildings and bring their city back to its former glory. Though, the bandits and monsters who lurk in the shadows of its ruin threaten the once great city's chances at revival.

Revel’s End

Those who play the tabletop RPG might not know that the prison known as Revel’s Endrison was invented for the film, as it was necessary for the story. Upon its conceptualization for the film, the prison was added to the 2020 game update, with stories and encounters that take place within its walls. Located in the frigid north of the forgotten realms, Revel’s End is surrounded by dangerous rows of snowy hills. Its jagged strong walls reflect the unforgiving land around it as it houses the realm's most dangerous criminals.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is scheduled to be released in March 2023, and audiences already can’t wait to see more of the monsters, magic and masterful cinematography in the upcoming fantasy film.