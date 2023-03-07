It's time to answer the call to adventure, as Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The fantasy adaptation is ready to bring the classic tabletop role-playing game to life, in an original story about a team of misfits who must come together in order to fix a terrible mistake they made. Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the movie will hit theaters on March 31, after holding its world premiere at the upcoming SXSW. The project was first in development at Warner Bros., until Hasbro moved it to Paramount in 2017.

In the trailer, Edgin the Bard (Chris Pine), Holga the Barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez) and Simon the Sorcerer (Justice Smith) can be seen running away from dragons, using portals to work their way around the creatures without falling into a river of lava. But, in the funniest part of the trailer, the crew are granted the right to ask a skeleton five questions to retrieve information from it. Through plenty of confusion and misunderstandings, Egin realizes that this quest might be harder than he anticipated it to be. The movie looks to be making a good job of creating humor and drama for people who aren't familiar with the Dungeons and Dragons lore, ensuring any audience member can have a good time.

In an interview with Collider, Smith and Regé-Jean Page talked about their experience working with the directors. Smith mentioned that part of what drove him towards the project was the filmmakers telling him that the movie wouldn't be cynical about its own fantastical elements, but that it would rather embrace what makes the game unique. Page added that Goldstein and Daley love the characters they get to work with, adding how it is rare to find directors who approach stories the way the duo does.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: New 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Clip Shows Chris Pine Questioning the Dead

What's Next for Dungeons & Dragons?

Paramount must be really impressed with what Goldstein and Daley created in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, as the studio recently signed a first-look deal with the filmmakers, ensuring that they develop projects for them in the near future. It remains to be seen if the box office performance from the movie will be enough to keep the franchise going but, for now, it looks like it is the studio's intention to keep expanding the fantasy quests. A television series based on the franchise is in development at Paramount+, but it is not confirmed to be related to the upcoming film.

You can watch the final trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves below, before the movie hits the big screen on March 31: