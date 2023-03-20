At the end of the month, the wait is over, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves finally hits theaters. The fantasy movie based on the iconic table-top role-playing game has fans excited to see what is sure to be a wild ride. Today, to build even more hype for the film, a new “Team vs. Evil” trailer has been released with some fun comments from the cast.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows a team of bandits who find themselves thrust into the role of heroes. After they accidentally help the Red Wizards steal a relic they need to start their evil plan, it is up to them to right their wrong and save the world. The film takes fan-favorite aspects from the game and puts them on the big screen. Most notability the character classes with Chris Pine as the Bard, Michelle Rodriguez as the Barbarian, Regé-Jean Page as the Paladin, Justice Smith as the Sorcerer, Sophia Lillis as the Druid, Daisy Head as the Wizard, and Hugh Grant as the Rouge.

The new trailer shows some incredible new footage, mainly focusing on the villains of the story. A lot of the past trailers and clips released, focus on the humor in the film. But this time we get some new, and spooky looks at the evil Red Wizards, who are trying to destroy the world. We also get a fresh look at what is sure to be a fun sequence of Lillis’ character using a portal to sneak around. All these quick clips are intercut with small interview comments from the cast, with Pine assuring that you don’t need to be a D&D fanatic to enjoy the movie and Rodriguez saying it's “pretty badass.” It’s good to know that while the film will have humor, there will still be the action and danger that people love in the fantasy genre. Which is rather true to the actual experience of playing D&D with friends.

Who Made Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is directed by the duo of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who seem to have really impressed Paramount with their job on the film. Last month it was announced that the pair signed a first-look deal with the studio. The directing duo also wrote the script with Michael Gilio based on a story by Gilio and Chris McKay. Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer serve on the film as producers. Meanwhile, executive producers include Denis L. Stewart, Goldstein, Daley, Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian.

Tickets are currently on sale for the film. But, for any fans who can’t wait until the end of the month, there are some chances to catch an early screening of the film. There is a special early screening for Amazon Prime members, as well as sneak previews on March 26, and an early access fan event on March 29.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates in the lead-up to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' release on March 31.