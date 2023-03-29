The magic of a good midnight movie can spring from many unexpected places. Late-night favorites run the gamut, from The Big Lebowski and its orange-hued wisdom to The Rocky Horror Picture Show and its fishnet-clad musical numbers. Though movies as tonally different as The Boondocks Saints and Mean Girls are both considered good picks for this category, they usually have a certain number of shared elements -- over-the-top performances, a handmade aesthetic, and niche humor, for instance -- in common. There is a catch, however -- as any fan of cult movies will tell you, the label can't be bought, only bestowed. Films intentionally made to appeal to cult sensibilities, like the 2017 indie oddity The VelociPastor or 2023's Cocaine Bear, will always be debated. Luckily for fans of ridiculous media, 2000's fantasy-adventure Dungeons & Dragons appears to be completely serious about its silliness. An attempt to adapt the role-playing game of the same name, Dungeons & Dragons instead confronted viewers with an onslaught of terrible effects, strange casting choices, and confounding plot decisions. (Not to mention the ear snakes. More on that later.) It's a fantastic mess, an attempt at an epic that becomes more of an epic fail. In other words, it's the perfect candidate for your next midnight movie.

'Dungeons & Dragons' Is a Fantasy Gone Wrong

Even those who have never played Dungeons & Dragons, the famed tabletop role-playing game originally published in 1974, are probably aware of its impact. Though loyal players, fans, and critics have kept it in cultural circulation since the beginning (Remember Tom Hanks in Mazes and Monsters anyone?), a recent resurgence in popularity and high-profile licensing issues have made it even more visible over the last few years. There's even another attempt at adapting the franchise to film — Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, starring Chris Pine. This much staying power, in almost any other situation, would guarantee at least some element of salvageable entertainment in a movie. Unfortunately — or perhaps, in this instance, fortunately — the only entertainment the audience will be gleaning from Dungeons & Dragons is unintentional. Our heroes for the next 108 minutes are Snails (Marlon Wayans) and Ridley Freeborn (Justin Whalin), two thieves with silly names who plan to rob a magical college called — quite literally — The Magic School. Though they do have an easy rapport and some slightly-funny jokes, their dynamic is quickly subsumed by the appearance of a third adventurer, low level mage Marina (Zoe McLellan). Having properly teamed up, a knockoff Star Wars cantina scene lays it bare: The evil Profion (Jeremy Irons), a mage who can control dragons, is planning on doing ... well, something evil, and our heroes are the only ones who can help. (We see in a previous scene, eerily similar to one in the Star Wars prequels, that he's scheming against the nation's young Empress.)

Interestingly, just as in the new adaptation, the plot does make a point of seeing from a thief's perspective — it just can't quite pull it off. Nonsense magical words and food-stained fake beards aren't exciting enough to distract from the film's confused tone, and we soon find ourselves just along for the ride. The plot that feels somehow both too vague and too specific at once, stuck in a limbo occupied only by other movies that have fallen through the cultural cracks.

RELATED: 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Con-Exclusive Footage Showcased the Film's Comedic Timing

Visual Effects That Just Look Terrible

Never underestimate the amusement that can be derived from bad visual effects. As sickening as it can be to see a beloved property ruined by cheap CGI, there's an eternal humor to wonky-looking movie magic. The dragons in Dungeons & Dragons — fairly important in a story about dragons — look, to be frank, bad. Though the film did come out during a time when computer-generated effects didn't look great as a rule, it was still standing on the shoulders of films that have held up despite their use of CGI. (Men in Black came out in 1997!)

The overuse of nascent effects ages this movie badly — but watching Jeremy Irons act his heart out against nothing is worth the price of admission on its own. And the visual feast isn't over yet. Profion's top minion Damodar (Bruce Payne) has been outfitted with what can only be described as CGI ear snakes in order to report back to his boss — gross, wriggling creatures that retreat into his head. He grimaces through pale blue lipstick in an attempt to seem menacing, something that never quite comes through. The appearance of one particularly egregious-looking Beholder make the plot impossible to take seriously. (For late-night watchers, a very good thing.) Even the final battle's intensity is undermined by its appearance, with a fleet of fake dragons flapping over a fiery, pixilated sky — one can almost make out the line where a blue screen becomes a set, and it's beautiful to behold. (See what we did there?) In the end, though, no poorly rendered dragons can hold a candle to Irons' all-out performance. "Let their blood rain from the sky!"

Campy and Confusing Characters

One of the most morbidly interesting elements of Dungeons & Dragons is its casting. Oscar-winner Jeremy Irons chews the scenery with abandon, hissing and wriggling his hand to simulate his dragon-raising power. He grunts and makes vague noises of glee, eyebrows raising higher than one previously thought possible. (It's been said that Irons only took the role to pay for a real estate renovation, and his performance makes that very believable.) As Empress Savina, Thora Birch is doing an impression of The Phantom Menace's Queen Amidala, right down to cosplay-level costumes.

Most surprising is the appearance of cult comedy legend Richard O'Brien, playing the campy thieves' guild leader Xilus. (You might know him best as Rocky Horror's Riff-Raff. His one-liners are just as cheesy here — when Damodar shows up in his lair, a battle of the bald guys commences. Xilus: "I never joke when mages trespass! In my guild!") Could it be that the movie was aware of its own status?

The only solid performance in the film is that of Snails, ostensibly the comic relief. Marlon Wayans gives an emotionally solid performance for the audience to connect with, something we don't get from the lead role. Sadly, Snails is martyred in a surprisingly effective death scene. But this is 2000's Dungeons & Dragons we're talking about. Emotionality can't last. In an indecisive last-minute move, Snails' death is positioned as reversible, something that can be fixed in another adventure. It's telling that this isn't the only ending — in an alternate cut, the film simply ends with an emotional speech from Ridley. A different film, more aware of its campiness, might allow for this moment of tenderness. Maybe the second time's the charm.