There are at least six characters you can be excited to see on the big screen.

[This article contains spoilers for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves]As everyone knows, you can’t have a Comic-Con without giving the horde of fans something to feast on. On the last day of the Brazilian 2022 Comic-Con Experience, one of the last panels held was for the upcoming action-adventure movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The panel featured most of the movie’s main cast, including Chris Pine, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, and Regé-Jean Page, as well as directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, and producer Jeremy Latcham.

During the panel, attendees were treated to some exclusive clips from the highly anticipated movie, but one in particular stood out. Of course, fans know that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a huge movie for longtime fans of RPG games. What they didn’t know was that directors Daley and Goldstein also decided to add another batch of characters to put some extra flavor to the adventure. Namely, the supergroup from the Dungeons & Dragons animated TV series!

The clip suggests that Eric, Diana, Hank, Presto, Sheila, and Bobby’s participation in the movie is just a cameo, but it doesn’t look gratuitous. In the scene, The Bard (Pine), the Paladin (Page), the Sorcerer (Smith), the Barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez), and the Druid (Sophia Lillis) are forced to participate in a deadly Hunger Games-like competition in a huge arena shaped like a maze. We quickly find out that there are other groups trying to make their way through the maze, and one of these groups is formed by the iconic characters we’ve come to know and love in the 90s animated series.

Created by Kevin Paul Coates. Dennis Marks and Takashi, the Dungeons & Dragons animated series ran fairly short for only 27 episodes spread across three seasons, but they were enough to generate a legion of fans across the world. The story centers around a group of kids that are transported to another world and must complete quests in order to go back home, but something always stops them from returning. The series is also famous for being canceled before a final episode was produced, which sparked all sorts of fan theories about how it would end to this day.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will follow an unlikely group as they band together in order to retrieve a lost relic, but they are forced to learn to work as a team when nothing goes according to plan. If it does well when it premieres, the movie could be the beginning of a huge franchise, and quickly become one of the most important, since the RPG game that inspires the movie was the gateway for many people into the geek world.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premieres in theaters on March 31. You can watch the trailer below: