The campaign of a new Dungeons & Dragons movie continues, as co-director John Francis Daley announced on Twitter that filming has wrapped on the project. Starring top-class Hollywood adventurers such as Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Regé-Jean Page, it looks like the new Dungeons & Dragons film is sparing no expense to bring the beloved RPG franchise to the big screen. And as a player and a fan, let me just say it’s about time!

Dungeons & Dragons was first adapted to theaters in 2020 in a flop starring Jeremy Irons, Marlon Wayans, and Thora Birch. The movie failed to connect with the general audience, was poorly received by critics, and, the worse offense of all, displeased fans of the RPG franchise who didn’t recognize the beloved game in the final result. Fortunately, Paramount is giving another adaptation a shot, this time with an all-star cast and a pair of successful co-directors.

Daley is known for playing Lance Sweets on the hit TV series Bones, and his experience on the other side of the camera can bring a fresh perspective to the production. As for his co-director, Jonathan Goldstein, he’s best known for writing Spider-Man: Homecoming, Horrible Bosses, and directing the movie Game Night starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. The duo also has writing credit on the script, which means they’ll have complete control over the narrative — a good sign that things are moving in a better direction this time around.

The Dungeons & Dragons film is not the only adaptation in production, as Derek Kolstad, the creator behind the John Wick franchise, is helming an upcoming series inspired by the role-playing tabletop game. As Paramount also produces the series, there might be a connection between the episodic adaptation and the upcoming film. That would be a dream come true for players of D&D, at least if we truly get to see worthy adventures in live-action.

Dungeons & Dragons is set for release on March 3, 2023, but so far, there’s little we know about the adaptation. But don’t you worry, we’ll keep casting our best Scrying spells here at Collider and let you know all that we find out. Check out Daley's announcement tweet below.

