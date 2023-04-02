It's no trade secret that there are mammoth expectations whenever a film is created on the back of a deeply-treasured story be that in novel form or a game and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is no exception. The fantasy epic, brought to life by directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, had some big shoes to fill in the form of its tabletop roleplaying counterpart. In its opening weekend in theaters, the film saw a domestic taking of $38.5 million and an international gross of $33 million from 83% of its scheduled international rollout. This brings its global box office cume so far to a firm $71.5 million.

Overall, the film performed better than expected in Canada, the western US and Midwest. As well as its standard theatrical opening, Honor Among Thieves also pulled in audiences in the run-up to this weekend over a series of special fan preview screenings which likely contributed to the total. The tactical early screenings left room for rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike with an impressive A- CinemaScore.

Audiences Are Impressed By The Film

Given the historically rocky nature of games adapted for film, the audience voice is especially pertinent. Overall, it has been praised for capturing the essence of the game through a story centered around a charming thief and his unsuspecting comrades on an illustrious quest for a long-lost relic. If there was any doubt as to how well it has been received then its Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes diminishes that swiftly. Earning an exceptional 93% from audiences and an overall 91% on the Tomatometer, it's clear the film has not let die-hard fans down.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Directors on Easter Eggs, Their Sly Nod to Marvel & Tons of Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

Whilst the figures are promising, things are still looking tenuous for Honor Among Thieves given its enormous $150 million budget. However, it does have the weight of an all-star cast behind it, comprised of the likes of Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page and Michelle Rodriguez, which should only add to its overall appeal with audiences. In addition to this, a combination of its confident opening weekend, audience and critic reviews and upcoming spring holidays could potentially catapult the film forward and see it climb past its hefty production budget. If this does happen, Honor Among Thieves could earn itself a proud place as one of few game adaptations to become a hit and break an otherwise very bitter cycle.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is in theaters now. In the meantime, you can watch our interview with directors Goldstein and Daley below.