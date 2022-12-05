This March, tabletop role players are getting what they have wanted for years, a big-budget Dungeons and Dragons movie! Today, to build even more hype for the upcoming film, Paramount Pictures has released a new poster for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The poster features details that should excite any D&D player!

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is of course based on the titular fantasy tabletop role-playing game created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson back in the 1970s. A game that allows players to embody heroes of their own creation as they set off on quests, either pre-written or created by the players themselves. While the game has always been popular in the fantasy fan community, it has soared in popularity in recent years thanks to shows like Stranger Things and web series like Critical Role. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will take viewers on a brand-new adventure as a thief and his adventuring party cross paths with some dangerous enemies while doing “an epic heist.”

The brand-new poster Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves seems almost tailor-made to excite both fans of the game and newcomers alike. Firstly, the poster has a dragon on it and well, everyone loves a dragon. While players know how dangerous of an enemy a dragon can be in-game, any other person looking at it knows it means an epic fantasy adventure is in store. Additionally, the main cast on the poster, while looking very cool to the average audience person, a player knows exactly what “class” the character is from just looking at them. Michelle Rodriguez looks exactly how ferocious and dangerous any barbarian should be. Meanwhile, in just one image on the poster, Chris Pine manages to look just as charming as any bard in the game, with his trusty lute as well. The poster also shows the other main characters looking epic and heroic, as well as the mysterious villain looming over all of them.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Pine, Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. It is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the directing team behind the comedy Game Night. The pair also wrote the film alongside Michael Gilio from a story written by Chris McKay and Gilio. Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, and Nick Meyer serve as producers on the upcoming film with executive producers Denis L. Stewart, Goldstein, Daley, Pine, Zev Foreman, Greg Mooradian.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will hit theaters on March 31, 2023. Check out the new poster for the film below: