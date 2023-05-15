Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the epic action-adventure film based on the legendary board game from Hasbro has set its streaming date, Paramount+ announced. The fan-favorite feature premiered in March to much fanfare and critical acclaim. With its ensemble cast and a worldwide fanbase the movie made a successful theatrical run winning hearts for both its source faithfulness as well as deviations for the purpose of the story.

In true boardgame fashion, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows a charming thief and a band of unlikely misfits, who undertake a heist to retrieve a lost relic. However, things go awry when they cross paths with the wrong people, the group tries to maintain their honor while taking fans on a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

The movie was praised for its light-hearted, fun tone along with its performances, production design and direction. It adds to another successful game adaptation coming out this year with the likes of The Super Mario Bros Movie and HBO’s The Last of Us. The movie opened to #1 at the domestic box office and has earned a total worldwide gross of over $205 million. It currently holds a 91% percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 93% audience score. While the feature gives you action-paced sequences wrapped in a fantasy adventure it maintains a solid emotional core for the audience to connect.

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Team Behind Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars an ensemble of Chris Pine as Edgin, Michelle Rodriguez as Holga, Regé-Jean Page as Xenk, Justice Smith as Simon, Sophia Lillis as Doric, Hugh Grant as Forge, Chloe Coleman as Kira, Daisy Head as Sofina, Jason Wong as Dralas, Ian Hanmore as Szass Tam, and Georgia Landers as Zia. Further rounding off the cast are Bradley Cooper, David Durham, Spencer Wilding, Tom Morello, and many more.

The movie based on Hasbro’s famous board game of the same name, is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, with a story by Chris McKay and Michael Gilio, and a screenplay by Goldstein and Daley with Gilio. It is produced by Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner and Nick Meyer while executive producers include Denis L. Stewart, Daley, Goldstein, Pine, Zev Foreman and Greg Mooradian.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be available to stream on May 16 in the U.S. The film will be available on Paramount+ across various international territories later this year. Watch Collider's interview with Pine & Grant below: