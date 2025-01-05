In celebration of 50 years of the world’s most iconic roleplaying game, Stern Pinball has revealed its brand-new creation - Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant’s Eye pinball. This release is steeped in the lore of Faerûn and brings in classic monsters like cunning mimics, a lich, Xanathar the beholder, and a genuinely impressive red dragon that hurls pinballs onto the playfield. It’s basically a crossover that combines the beloved tabletop storytelling with fast-paced arcade action, and therefore, it’s clear that the brand-new Tyrant’s Eye aims to synergize traction with longtime Dungeons & Dragons fans and Pinball enthusiasts alike.

The game is basically players jumping in as members of the Dragonshield Guild, and their aim would be to stop the dragon queen, Tiamat, from igniting the War of Dragons. The best part? The pinball game beautifully infuses a D&D fantasy world under the glass, with paintball, along with an earful of voice work from a talented cast that includes Michael Dorn (Star Trek), Kevin Smith, Luke Gygax, Chris Prynoski, Brendon Small, and Gerard Way, among others, which is really what makes it stand out the most! The game also includes a disappearing dungeon entrance, magnetically controlled modules, complex paths, bonus areas, four different characters with unique buffs, and much more.

On top and the best of it all is probably the — Rath the Relentless — an animatronic red dragon that spans the top of the playfield is capable of multi-axis movement, can sense direct hits, and will occasionally rain down pinballs from its mouth. Stern’s Insider Connected system takes the concept of a campaign to heart and allows you to save your progress if need be via the new PinSave System, so you can pick up where you left off, collecting items and characters just like in a traditional tabletop session!

Dungeons & Dragons The Tyrant’s Eye Pinball Comes in Three Variations

The entry-level Pro model, which costs $6,999, is designed to be the most straightforward version and includes all major features such as the animatronic dragon, the treasure chest that sometimes springs to life as a mimic, and the overall narrative journey. It also integrates with Insider Connected for tracking personal stats and achievements so for anybody looking to get a taste of it, you’ll get a healthy dose of ramps, targets, and marvelous artwork.

If you’re looking for more advanced gameplay and deeper immersion, the Premium model ups the ante. According to the details outlined in Stern’s official rope matrix, Premium machines include an enhanced gelatinous cube mech with extra interactivity, as well as the disappearing trap door that leads to secret dungeon modes. There are also additional animations and backglass visuals to make the playfield pop even more. In short, the Premium edition adds a layer of sophistication and is available at $9,699.

Finally, the Limited Edition (LE) package is where serious collectors and die-hard D&D fans will likely set their sights. Capped at 740 units in honor of 1974, the year Dungeons & Dragons first launched, this model features “Dragon Red” powder-coated armor, a mirrored backglass adorned with Vincent Proce’s artwork, anti-reflection playfield glass, and a numbered plaque marking its rarity. An upgraded audio system, a signed Certificate of Authenticity, and autographs on the bottom arch round out the LE’s distinctive touches. For those who want the pinnacle of D&D pinball — complete with all the bells and whistles — this limited release stands as a fitting tribute to half a century of dungeon crawls and dragon slaying at a nice hefty price of $12,999.

The new machines can be purchased on Stern Pinball's official website. If you want more Dungeons & Dragons stories, the criminally underrated Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is streaming now on Prime Video.

